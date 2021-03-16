NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for a 10-8 victory over visiting Pikeville (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
Marco Romero and John Ullom had three hits apiece to lead the 11th-ranked Grenadiers in a back-and-forth game.
The Bears took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before IUS tallied two runs in the fourth thanks to Clay Woeste’s RBI-single and Matt Monahan’s sacrifice fly.
The Grenadiers added a single run in the fifth before Pikeville plated one in the sixth and another in the seventh to tie the game. IUS retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh before the Bears responded with four in the top of the eighth to take a 7-5 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, though, the Grenadiers answered with a five-spot. With the bases loaded Brody Tanksley was hit by a pitch before Jacob Scott followed with a sac fly. After a fly out, Ullom’s two-RBI triple was followed by Drew Hensley’s pinch-hit RBI-single, which made it 10-7.
The Bears scored once in the top of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough.
Romero finished with a single, two doubles and an RBI while scoring three times. Ullom also went 3-for-3 while driving in three and scoring two runs.
Trevor Reynolds, the ninth IUS pitcher, picked up the win on the mound. In 1 1/3 innings he allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out two to improve to 3-1 on the season.
IU Southeast (14-11) visits Ohio Christian for a three-game series beginning at noon Saturday.
