NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast remained unbeaten on the young college baseball season with a doubleheader sweep — to complete a three-game sweep — of visiting St. Ambrose (Iowa) on Monday afternoon.
The Grenadiers beat the Fighting Bees 5-0 in the opener and 11-5 in the seven-inning second game.
In the first game, five pitchers combined to hold St. Ambrose to just four hits. Starter Hunter Kloke improved to 2-0 on the mound, allowing three hits while walking one and striking out six in five innings. Jacob Morley, Connor Kelly, Brenden Bube and Trevor MacDonald provided one inning of scoreless relief apiece.
At the plate, Clay Woeste and Tyler Mills led the way with two hits each while Marco Romero drove in two.
In the second game, Woeste, MacDonald, Drew Hensley and Ethan Shafer had two hits apiece to lead the Grenadiers’ 11-hit attack. MacDonald also finished with three RBIs while Shafer and Romero tallied two. Woeste scored twice.
Trevor Reynolds picked up the win on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out three over four innings.
On Sunday afternoon, IUS pounded out 14 hits, while a quartet of pitchers combined to hold St. Ambrose to two hits in the Grenadiers’ 8-1 win at St. Xavier High School in Louisville.
Tyler Mills led IUS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Marco Romero, Brody Tanksley, Jake Scott and Trevor MacDonald added two hits apiece for the Grenadiers. Daunte Decello also drove in a pair of runs and stole two bases.
On the mound, Chas Adams picked up the victory. The sophomore left-hander allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out three in six innings. Conner Burnett, Eli Helton and Zach Mann tossed one scoreless inning apiece in relief.
IUS (5-0) next hosts Huntington in a four-game weekend series that begins at 2 p.m. Friday.
