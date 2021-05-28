COLLEGE BASEBALL: IUS wins World Series opener

LEWISTON, Idaho — IU Southeast continued to make more history Friday.
The seventh-seeded Grenadiers outlasted 10th-seeded Concordia (Neb.) 4-2 in their first game of the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series at Lewis Clark State University.
IUS (49-14), which is making its first-ever World Series appearance, will face second-seeded Central Methodist (Mo.) (46-6) at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday night in a winners’ bracket game.
Against the Bulldogs, who were also making their World Series debut, the Grenadiers tallied single runs in the fourth and fifth frames before tacking on two more in the seventh. Concordia tallied twice in the top of the eighth, but that was it at Harris Field.
Brody Tanksley and Marco Romero started the home half of the fourth with singles. Brandon Boxer, who was running for Tanksley, advanced to third on Derek Wagner's fly out. Boxer scored a short time later on John Ullom’s groundout.
In the fifth, Clay Woeste received a leadoff walk before stealing second. He later scored on a Concordia error.
The Grenadiers doubled their lead in the seventh thanks to Marco Romero’s two-run home run.
The Bulldogs cut IU Southeast’s lead in half, but couldn’t get closer.
Gavin Knust picked up the win on the mound. The freshman left-hander, who relieved starter Cade Reynolds, allowed only two hits while striking out five over four innings.
Jacob Frankel, the Grenadiers’ fourth pitcher, allowed two hits while striking out one over the final two frames to earn the save.
Tanksley and Romero led IUS at the plate with a pair of hits while Romero also drove in a pair.