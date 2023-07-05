NEW ALBANY — Brett Neffendorf is the new bench boss at IU Southeast.
Neffendorf was announced as Ben Reel's successor by IUS Interim Director of Athletics Amanda Dailey-Weaver on Wednesday.
"I am excited to welcome Brett and his wife, Jana, to IU Southeast," Dailey-Weaver said in a release. "Brett brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge, is a terrific recruiter and can develop student-athletes and his communication skills make him a great fit for this position.
"The baseball program has had a very successful run over the past decade and I know Brett has high expectations to continue the program's trajectory moving forward."
Neffendorf replaces Reel, who guided the Grenadiers to a 548-264-1 record over the last 15 years.
Neffendorf has seven seasons of NAIA experience as an assistant coach at Campbellsville (Ky.), Cumberland (Tenn.) and, most recently, Union (Ky.). He was also the head coach at Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. and currently is an associate scout with the Houston Astros.
Neffendorf was the associate head coach and pitching coach at Union for the 2023 season. The Bulldogs finished the year 30-19 — a 20-win improvement from 2022 — and won the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
"I want to thank Amanda for this opportunity," Neffendorf said. "It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head baseball coach at IU Southeast and to follow one of my best friends in Ben Reel. He has built a great program here and I look forward to working with this talented group of student-athletes to continue their growth and success."
Neffendorf spent the 2022 season at Cumberland, where members of his recruiting class were named Mid-South Player of the Year, claimed five MSC first-team all-league selections, two second-team honors and a gold glove honor.
Prior to his stint at Cumberland, Neffendorf was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2016-21 at Campbellsville. He helped develop the Tigers' pitching staff into one of the best in the country and helped lead Campbellsville to the 2017 MSC regular-season championship, back-to-back MSC Tournament titles (2018 and 2019) and the program's first NCCAA World Series title in 2018.
While at Campbellsville, Neffendorf recruited and coached one NAIA first-team All-American, 11 first-team All-MSC performers and eight second-teamers. In addition, the Tigers struck out 506 batters and recorded 17 saves in 2018 — all single-season team records. In 2018, the staff also led the conference in earned-run average (3.88) and opponent batting average (.241) while setting a school record in wins (44). In 2019, CU's staff improved its numbers on the mound to post a 3.49 ERA and a .237 batting average against, led by four qualifying pitchers who held opposing hitters under the .200 mark.
Along with coaching and recruiting at Campbellsville, Neffendorf spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves.
Prior to Campbellsville, Neffendorf directed the Winter Prospect Camp at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., where he worked closely with associate head coach Pat Bailey.
His previous coaching position came as the head coach at Clark College (Wash.) in Vancouver. While at Clark, Neffendorf recruited and coached the first Clark player selected in the Major League Baseball Draft since 1982 in pitcher Nick Duron, who was chosen by the Boston Red Sox in the 31st Round.
Before accepting the head-coaching position, Neffendorf was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Penguins in 2013-14
Neffendorf started his coaching career at NCAA Division III George Fox University in 2013 in Newberg, Ore., where he assisted head coach Marty Hunter with infielders, scouting reports and recruiting.
He has also coached in two highly-regard summer leagues — the Valley Collegiate League and Prospect Collegiate League. In 2013 he led the Slippery Rock Sliders to a franchise-record 30 wins, 133 stolen bases and coached Matt Calhoun — the Prospect League Player of the Year. In the summer of 2014, Neffendorf was an assistant for the Front Royal Cardinals of the Valley Collegiate League and oversaw seven all-star game selections.
Neffendorf graduated from Oregon State with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and earned a Masters in Management and Leadership from Campbellsville.
