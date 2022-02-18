BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – IU Southeast head coach Ben Reel became the program’s all-time wins leader with the Grenadiers’ 7-3 come-from-behind triumph at Blue Mountain (Miss.) College on Friday.
In his 14th season as the IUS bench boss, Reel earned his 478th victory, passing Rick Parr.
The seventh-ranked Grenadiers (3-6) struck early with runs in each of the first two innings. In the top of the first, Trevor Campbell singled, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brody Tanksley.
IUS added to its lead in the second when Kase Warner reached on an error, then moved to third on a single by Ray Aponte before scoring on Tyler Mills’ sacrifice fly.
The Toppers (4-3) cut the Grenadiers’ lead in half in the bottom of the inning. After a single and an error put runners at the corners, Josh Smith doubled to score Kelton Hall.
With no outs and a runner at third, IUS starter Hunter Kloke was able to record a fly out to center, a strikeout and another flyout to limit the damage.
The Toppers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. After a single by Smith, an RBI-triple by Garrett Riggs tied the game before an RBI-single by Raymond Gonzalez gave Blue Mountain the lead.
IU Southeast took control in the seventh, when it scored four runs.
Trevor Campbell doubled to score Tyler Mills, who had reached on a single. After a Brandon Boxer single, Tanksley doubled to drive in the pair. Marco Romero followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 6-3.
The Grenadiers added another run in the top of the eighth on an RBI-single by Boxer, who finished with four hits.
In the bottom of the inning, Kloke got a strikeout for the first out before giving up a double and a walk. However, he proceeded to induce a flyout and a pop out to end the threat. Kloke worked eight innings and allowed three runs while walking a batter and striking out six to pick up the win on the mound.
Conner Fries allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but retired the next three batters he faced to secure the save.
Boxer went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Tanksley finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs while Campbell and Romero had two hits apiece and also knocked in a run each. The top four batters in the IUS lineup recorded 11 of the Grenadiers’ 14 hits in the contest.
IU Southeast concludes the weekend series with a doubleheader that’s slated to start at 2 p.m. today.
