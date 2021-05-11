Ben Reel

IU Southeast baseball coach Ben Reel.

 PHOTO COURTESY IUS ATHLETICS/

Ben Reel (IU Southeast): The IUS graduate is in his 13th year as the head coach of the baseball team. Last Thursday, Reel was named the RSC Coach of the Year. During the regular season he guided the Grenadiers to a 41-13 record, including 26-1 in the RSC. At the time IUS was ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Top 25 and had secured an NAIA National Championship bid.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you