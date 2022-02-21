NEW ALBANY – Brody Tanksley has been named the River States Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Tanksley, a 2021 NAIA All-American honorable mention selection, helped lead the Grenadiers to a 4-0 mark last week. The catcher/outfielder hit .500 (8-for-16) with a home run, two doubles and seven runs batted in four games. He started the week by going 4-for-5 with a home run and an RBI against Cumberland University last Monday. Then in a three-game series against Blue Mountain College last weekend, Tanksley had four hits and six RBIs in the sweep. Included among that was a 3-for-4 performance with a double and three RBIs in the series-opener. He also threw out two baserunners. The Bedford North Lawrence graduate currently leads the RSC with four home runs and is tied for second with 10 RBIs. IUS (5-6) will next host Huntington University in a four-game weekend series that is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Friday.
