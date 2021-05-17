KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Brody Tanksley's two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave IU Southeast a 10-9 walk-off win over Warner (Fla.) in the 2021 NAIA National Championship Opening Round on Monday.
Tanskley's big fly capped the Grenadiers' comeback from a 6-0 deficit and propelled them into the winners' bracket of the double-elimination tourney in Kingsport, Tenn.
Second-seeded, and 15th-ranked, IUS (46-14) will face top-seeded, and No. 1-ranked, Tennessee Wesleyan or Mt. Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m. today at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The third-seeded Royals started fast, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning. The Grenadiers, however, started chipping away at Warner's lead with three runs in the third.
Warner then scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to increase its lead to 8-3. IU Southeast, though, answered back with a trio of runs in the bottom of the seventh to get within two.
The Royals scored another run in the top of the ninth to make it 9-6 before the Grenadiers' last-at-bat rally.
Daunte DeCello began the home half of the ninth with a single before Clay Woeste doubled him to third. John Ullom followed with a single to right field that scored both DeCello and Woeste. That brought up Tanksley, the Grenadiers' No. 3 hitter. The catcher from Bedford North Lawrence then drove a 2-2 pitch from Liam Felix over the left-field fence to give IUS the victory.
Woeste led the Grenadiers' 11-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI while scoring three times. Ullom and DeCello added two hits apiece while Ullom drove in four and DeCello touched home a trio of times.
Jacob Frankel (1-1), the fifth IU Southeast pitcher, picked up the win in relief. The junior right-hander allowed one earned run on no hits while walking one in the ninth.
NAIA OPENING ROUND
Monday's first-round game at Kingsport, Tenn.
IU SOUTHEAST 10, WARNER (FLA.) 9
Warner 600 001 101 — 9 12 1
IUS 003 000 304 — 10 11 0
W — Jacob Frankel (1-1). L — Liam Felix (2-4). 2B — Clay Woeste (IUS) 2, Marco Romero (IUS), David Torres (W). HR — Tyler Brown (W), Taylor Briggs (W), Brody Tanksley (IUS). Records — Warner 33-22, IU Southeast 46-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.