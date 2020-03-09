NEW ALBANY — Clay Woeste had four hits, including a pair of two-run home runs, to lead the IU Southeast baseball team to a 14-8 come-from-behind victory over visiting Aquinas (Mich.) on Monday afternoon at the Koetter Sports Complex.
The junior infielder also drove in five runs and scored four for the 22nd-ranked Grenadiers, who pounded out 14 hits — eight for extra bases. Woeste’s big game at the plate helped IUS rally from an early 6-0 deficit.
The first of Woeste’s homers sparked the Grenadiers’ five-run fourth inning, which gave the hosts a 7-6 lead. The visitors tied it up in the top of the fifth before Woeste’s second round-tripper gave IU Southeast the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. The Grenadiers added five more in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
Woeste wasn’t the only star at the plate for IUS. Tyler Mills went 3-for-4 with a single, double, triple and an RBI. Brody Tanksley added a pair of hits, a single and a double. John Ullom added a pair of RBIs. He also scored two runs, as did Daunte Decello, who earlier in the day was named the River States Conference Player of the Week.
Decello, a Hamilton, Ohio native, hit .636, with a .909 slugging percentage while driving in 12 runs over five games last week for the Grenadiers. Entering the day his .556 batting average led the RSC while ranking third in the NAIA.
IU Southeast (17-1) visits Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
