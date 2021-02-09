AP MEN'S TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1567 1
2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1520 2
3. Michigan 13-1 1438 4
4. Ohio St. 15-4 1365 7
5. Villanova 12-2 1281 3
6. Illinois 13-5 1239 12
7. Texas Tech 14-5 1102 13
8. Houston 16-2 1060 5
9. Virginia 13-3 969 14
10. Missouri 13-3 966 18
11. Alabama 15-5 911 10
12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9
13. Texas 11-5 841 6
14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17
15. Iowa 13-6 757 8
16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11
17. Florida St. 10-3 514 20
18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16
19. Creighton 14-5 465 15
20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 -
21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19
22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 200 -
23. Oklahoma St. 12-5 181 -
24. Purdue 13-7 85 24
25. Rutgers 11-6 65 -
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.
AP WOMEN'S TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 15-1 748 2
2. UConn 13-1 703 3
3. Louisville 18-1 667 1
4. NC State (1) 12-2 642 4
5. Stanford 17-2 634 6
6. Texas A&M 18-1 631 7
7. Baylor 14-2 561 8
8. UCLA 11-3 532 5
9. Maryland 13-2 506 10
10. Arizona 11-2 503 9
11. Oregon 12-3 419 12
12. Michigan 10-1 393 13
12. Ohio St. 12-2 393 11
14. South Florida 10-1 339 14
15. Indiana 11-4 267 17
16. Tennessee 12-3 239 18
17. Gonzaga 16-2 232 19
18. Arkansas 14-7 230 16
19. West Virginia 15-2 229 21
20. Kentucky 13-5 207 15
21. Northwestern 11-3 197 22
22. DePaul 10-4 155 20
23. South Dakota St. 15-2 98 23
24. Georgia 14-4 89 25
25. Missouri St. 11-2 56 -
Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma St. 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa St. 1, Virginia Tech 1.
