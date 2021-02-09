AP MEN'S TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Gonzaga (55)     18-0     1567     1

 2. Baylor (8)     17-0     1520     2

 3. Michigan     13-1     1438     4

 4. Ohio St.     15-4     1365     7

 5. Villanova     12-2     1281     3

 6. Illinois     13-5     1239     12

 7. Texas Tech     14-5     1102     13

 8. Houston     16-2     1060     5

 9. Virginia     13-3     969     14

10. Missouri     13-3     966     18

11. Alabama     15-5     911     10

12. Oklahoma     12-5     863     9

13. Texas     11-5     841     6

14. West Virginia     13-5     824     17

15. Iowa     13-6     757     8

16. Tennessee     13-4     690     11

17. Florida St.     10-3     514     20

18. Virginia Tech     14-4     486     16

19. Creighton     14-5     465     15

20. Southern Cal     15-3     411     -

21. Wisconsin     14-6     358     19

22. Loyola of Chicago     0-0     200     -

23. Oklahoma St.     12-5     181     -

24. Purdue     13-7     85     24

25. Rutgers     11-6     65     -

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

AP WOMEN'S TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. South Carolina (29)     15-1     748     2

 2. UConn     13-1     703     3

 3. Louisville     18-1     667     1

 4. NC State (1)     12-2     642     4

 5. Stanford     17-2     634     6

 6. Texas A&M     18-1     631     7

 7. Baylor     14-2     561     8

 8. UCLA     11-3     532     5

 9. Maryland     13-2     506     10

10. Arizona     11-2     503     9

11. Oregon     12-3     419     12

12. Michigan     10-1     393     13

12. Ohio St.     12-2     393     11

14. South Florida     10-1     339     14

15. Indiana     11-4     267     17

16. Tennessee     12-3     239     18

17. Gonzaga     16-2     232     19

18. Arkansas     14-7     230     16

19. West Virginia     15-2     229     21

20. Kentucky     13-5     207     15

21. Northwestern     11-3     197     22

22. DePaul     10-4     155     20

23. South Dakota St.     15-2     98     23

24. Georgia     14-4     89     25

25. Missouri St.     11-2     56     -

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma St. 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa St. 1, Virginia Tech 1.

