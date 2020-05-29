BLOOMINGTON — The decision by Trayce Jackson-Davis to return for his sophomore season gives Indiana a formidable, athletic frontcourt presence.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder earned All-Big Ten third team and freshman honors in leading the Hoosiers in scoring (13.5 points per game), rebounding (8.4 per game) and blocked shots (59). He was the catalyst that sparked IU to its first 20-win season since 2015-16. Jackson-Davis posted 11 double-doubles, with IU going 10-1 in those games.
With a big, physical frontline last season, IU did plenty of things well inside. The Hoosiers ranked first in defensive-rebound percentage (.755), fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (plus-5.7) and sixth in blocked shots (4.4 per game).
Depth in the frontcourt will be impacted with the loss of senior De’Ron Davis and the transfer of junior forward Justin Smith. But it will give other players up front a chance for more minutes and production.
Here’s a look at IU’s frontcourt going into the 2020-21 season:
THE STAR
Jackson-Davis will get the chance to face up more as a sophomore and display his shooting range, which will help his draft stock and help open up the floor for his teammates.
He didn’t attempt a 3-pointer last season but made shots out to 18 feet on occasion. With a 37-inch vertical leap, Jackson-Davis plays well above the rim and finishes well in transition.
The talented lefty will need to continue to learn how to handle more double teams next season and develop his off-hand, while being counted on for continued production and leadership. It’s a role the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball and McDonald’s All-American should grow into during his sophomore season.
THE BANGER
Redshirt junior Race Thompson became IU’s most dependable interior defender in his role off the bench last season.
The 6-8, 235-pounder could wind up starting alongside Jackson-Davis next season. Thompson (3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds per game) scored 10 points off the bench in one of IU’s biggest wins of the season against Iowa. He also helped in defending All-Big Ten forward Lamar Stevens down the stretch in a home win over Penn State, finishing the game with eight points, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Thompson showed last season that he can score around the basket with put-backs and post moves, but also has range out to the 3-point line. He finished last season shooting 30 percent (3-of-10) from behind the arc.
THE CENTER
Redshirt senior Joey Brunk (6-11, 245 pounds) provided size, physicality and some scoring in the post.
Brunk had a stretch of four straight games in which he posted double-figures in rebounding, which included a career-high 14 boards against Notre Dame. He scored in double figures seven times in finishing the year averaging 6.8 pounds and 6.2 rebounds.
Foul trouble was an issue for Brunk at times, and he’ll need to continue to work on his footwork and defensive positioning in the post to handle guarding the athletic frontlines in the Big Ten on a night-in, night-out basis.
