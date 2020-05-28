BLOOMINGTON – The departure of junior forward Justin Smith last week opens the door for new players to emerge at the wing spots for Indiana this season.
IU coach Archie Miller announced last week Smith intends to leave the program as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-7, 229-pounder made 64 starts over the past two seasons and was IU’s most versatile defender, but Smith was unable to develop a consistent offensive game to match his defense. He shot 49.2 percent from the field, including 26.3 percent from 3-point range, last season in averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Without Smith, IU could play a variety of three-guard lineups or turn to a number of underclassmen to help fill the void.
Here’s a look at IU’s wing players going into the 2020-21 season:
THE OPPORTUNITY
Redshirt sophomore Jerome Hunter will likely get the first crack at replacing Smith in the starting lineup. A four-star prospect from Pickering, Ohio, Hunter scored in double figures three times off the bench in his first full season in 2019-20 after sitting out the 2018-19 season following leg surgery.
A full offseason of workouts should benefit the 6-7, 220-pounder, who last year wasn’t cleared for full contact until October. Hunter made 19 3-pointers off the bench in averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also showed the ability to get to the basket and draw fouls in limited minutes, shooting 75 percent (24-of-32) from the free-throw line.
Turnovers (26) were an issue for Hunter in his first season, so valuing the basketball will be important for him going forward in order to maintain trust from the coaching staff.
THE UPSIDE
Incoming freshman Jordan Geronimo earned New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year honors after averaging 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks last season at St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H.
With a 40-inch vertical leap, the 6-6, 205-pounder has the potential to become a dynamic finisher on the break. His athleticism will help on the defensive end of the floor as well.
St. Paul’s men’s basketball coach Maxwell Gordon said Geronimo, a 3.98 GPA student, was able to bring intangibles off the court, such as leadership, as well.
Gordon said Geronimo was deferential to a fault early in his senior season before averaging 15-to-20 shots and getting to the free-throw line on a regular basis.
“He was able to take that quantity of shots and free throws and yet never really take bad shots and never seem selfish,” Gordon said. “That’s the type of kid and teammate he is.”
THE DEFENDER
Incoming freshman swingman Trey Galloway (6-5, 200 pounds) of Culver Academies is another rangy athlete whose prowess is on the defensive end of the floor.
A four-star prospect who had offers from Butler, Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska, Galloway is capable of guarding multiple positions on the perimeter.
Offensively, Galloway needs to continue to develop consistent shooting range but has shown the ability to score off the dribble and get to the free-throw line. Galloway averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season.
