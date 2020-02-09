WILMORE, Ky. — David Burton tallied 21 points to pace five in double figures and lead the IU Southeast men’s basketball team to a 105-93 victory — which also made head man Wiley Brown the program’s all-time wins leader — at Asbury (Ky.) in River States Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Brown, who is in his 13th year on the job, picked up his 279th win to surpass Jim Morris, the program’s first head coach and the school’s former athletic director.
The Grenadiers (17-7, 10-3 RSC) shot 61 percent from the field, never trailed and led by as many as 29 points.
In addition to Burton’s big game, Anthony Wales Jr. had 18 points and five assists, Seth Cox contributed 16 points and seven rebounds, Jaivaughn Jackson tallied 14 points (all in the second half) and Jocobi Hendricks added 13 points and six rebounds in the win.
The Grenadiers outscored Asbury 50-26 in the paint and 46-12 in bench points.
IUS will celebrate Brown’s accomplishment prior to its home game against Midway (Ky.) at 3 p.m. next Saturday. Coach Morris will be on hand and all of Brown’s former players will be invited to attend.
IUS will visit Brescia (Ky.) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Grenadiers rally for win
WILMORE, Ky. — Natalie Fichter tallied a career-high 29 points — including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation — to lead IU Southeast to an 83-78 victory at Asbury on Saturday afternoon.
Maddie Knight added 22 points off the bench and Emmy Ralph scored 15 for the Grenadiers (16-10, 7-6), who fell behind 22-9 before closing to within 36-32 by halftime.
Ralph tied the game at 47 when she connected on a jumper with under four minutes to play in the third quarter. It was back-and-forth from there, including Fichter’s buzzer-beating 3 that sent the game to OT.
In the extra session, the Grenadiers broke a 78-all tie by scoring the final five points. IUS went 17 for 19 from the free throw line after intermission.
In addition to her point total, Fichter also finished with 13 rebounds and four steals. Knight added nine rebounds while Ralph also recorded seven rebounds and four assists.
IUS visits Brescia (Ky.) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
