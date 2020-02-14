LOUISVILLE — Fifth-ranked Louisville will look to rebound, both literally and figuratively, today.
The Cardinals, who are coming off a 64-58 Wednesday night loss — which ended a 10-game winning streak — at Georgia Tech, visit Clemson this afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the clash between UofL (21-4, 12-2), which is a half-game ahead of Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, and the Tigers (12-12, 6-8).
The Cardinals had their second-lowest scoring output and shooting performance from the field (34.8 percent) in the loss to the Yellow Jackets. David Johnson and Malik Williams scored 16 points apiece to lead Louisville as its bench produced 40 of its 58 points.
“We obviously got off to a terrible start and never really recovered, we were playing catch-up the entire game,” UofL coach Chris Mack said Friday.
Following Wednesday night’s loss, Mack indicated that he may make some changes to the Cards’ starting lineup. He reiterated that Friday.
“There will probably be some changes,” he said.
Louisville has four players averaging eight or more points a game. Junior Jordan Nwora leads the team in scoring with 18.8 points per game, while pulling down 7.2 rebounds a game. Steven Enoch is second on the team in scoring and rebounding with 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Dwayne Sutton averages 8.8 points while leading the team in rebounding with 8.4 per game. Fresh Kimble leads the team with 74 assists.
The Tigers have dropped three of their last five games since losing at Louisville, but won 72-52 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday in their last outing as Al-Aamir Dawes led the Tigers with 18 points. Clemson made 13-of 22 3-pointers (59.1 percent) in the game.
Junior forward Aamir Simms is the Tigers’ scoring leader (13.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and is 12th in the ACC in rebounding.
“We did a good job on Simms, who’s a very challenging matchup,” Mack said.
Six Tigers have made at least 19 three-pointers this season, led by Tevin Mack’s 37-of-129 threes. Clemson is No. 84 in the Sagarin Ratings, No. 83 in the NET rankings, No. 71 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) and No. 80 by Ken Pomeroy through Thursday.
“I think when you go on the road you have to do a great job of taking care of the ball early and get a shot, and we haven’t been great at that. It’s something we’re trying to address and improve,” Mack said.
Louisville leads 7-2 in its series against Clemson. Last month in the KFC Yum! Center, the Cardinals prevailed 80-62 as Darius Perry scored a career-high 19 points (5-of-6 3-pointers) and matched a career-best with five rebounds. Freshman forward Samuell Williams added 14 points off the bench, the second highest total of his young career.
