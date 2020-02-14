The NA-FC school board recently approved putting a question on the May primary ballot, asking voters to approve an 8.5 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase over eight years to pay for additional security measures. If approved by voters, the School Safety Referendum would bring in approximately $3.1 million a year, with two-thirds of the money funding people such as school resource officers and counselors and one-third set aside for physical building improvements, such as better doors and night-vision cameras.

