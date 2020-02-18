LOUISVILLE — Louisville will look to get off the proverbial schneid when it hosts Syracuse tonight.
A week ago the Cardinals were ranked fifth in the country, in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference and riding a 10-game winning streak.
They enter tonight's game against the Orange (7 p.m., ESPN) ranked 11th nationally, second in the ACC and coming off back-to-back road losses at Georgia Tech (64-58) and Clemson (77-62).
So the obvious question is, what happened last week?
"I think we just lost our fight on the defensive end for some reason," senior forward Dwayne Sutton said Tuesday. "I know early in the season we were hanging our hats on defense, but for whatever reason we came out kind of lackadaisical the last two games. We got off to some tough starts and it was kind of hard to fight back. But moving forward we're just going to get back to what we do — play defense, get out in transition, play fast, play in space and try to get some wins."
In an effort to keep a late-season lull from turning into an extended losing streak, the Cards called a players-only team meeting.
"We talked about what it's going to take to get back to winning ways," Sutton said. "And I feel like we're all in positive spirits and ready to get better and get some wins. ... Dropping two in [a row in] conference is not something we wanted to do, but it happened. I think it's important for us to learn from it and move forward."
Louisville (21-5, 12-3), which is a half-game behind No. 6 Duke (22-3, 12-2), will try to do that against Syracuse (14-11, 7-7), which enters tied for fifth in the ACC.
The Orange has won six of its last 10 games, but fell 80-77 at Florida State this past Saturday. Six-foot-six junior forward Elijah Hughes led Syracuse with 25 points in the game while freshman guard Joseph Girard III added 22 points and seven rebounds.
Hughes leads the ACC in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game, and also averages 3.7 assists. Sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim leads the ACC in made 3-pointers per game (3.5). However, the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim is coming off an 0-for-5 showing from long range at Florida State. Girard III leads the ACC in free throw percentage (.923).
"On offense I think [our focus is] just to continue to preach the same message. That is, we've got to get the best shots we can for Louisville. On defense, I don't know if there is such a thing as trying too hard," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "We've got to be able to scramble, keep your guy in front of you, do all the things that we work on every single day.
"I think our guys are doing a really good job at practice, but you've got to be able to carry it over. I've never been a guy who complains about how our team practices, but you always want to see a response like we saw as a coaching staff yesterday. I thought our guys came out with a lot of energy in practice and really locked in. There's a want to get back to playing better."
