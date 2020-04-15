LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officially added a pair of graduate transfer guards Thursday, when it announced that Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend Jr. had signed financial aid agreements with the Cardinals.
Jones, the Big South Conference Player of the Year this past season at Radford, was regarded by some as the top graduate transfer available while Minlend was the leading scorer at San Francisco. Both should bolster a UofL team that is coming off a 24-7 campaign, but is slated to lose its top four scorers — Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Jones was a three-year starter at Radford and helped the Highlanders win their second consecutive regular-season league championship. The Cincinnati native averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game as a junior, becoming one of only 16 Division I players to do so since the 1996-97 season. He ranked 28th nationally in scoring and 36th nationally in assists.
"We are excited to add arguably the best transfer guard available in Carlik Jones," Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a press release. "He has a tremendous feel for the game but most importantly loves to win. His decision making will add much needed experience to our team. Carlik is a talented scorer who can shoot it, drive it and finish through contact. His career at Radford was ultra-impressive. He’s a quality young man who comes from a tremendous family. I believe Cardinal fans are going to love what he brings to our program."
Jones scored 20 or more points in 18 games and topped the 30-point mark thrice while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He also had 16 games with five, or more, assists.
Jones was selected to the Lute Olson and Lou Henson All-America teams respectively, the latter of which recognizes the top 40 players from mid-major schools.
Meanwhile Minlend, a 6-4, 208-pounder originally from Concord, N.C., was San Francisco’s top scorer last season at 14.5 points per contest and averaged 4.7 rebounds to help the Dons (22-12) match their best win total in 35 years. His 1,271 points as a three-year starter rank 18th on the school’s career list, a total including 141 3-pointers that rank 10th.
"We are equally excited to be adding one of the fiercest competitors out there in power guard Charles Minlend," Mack said. “Charles had a special career at San Francisco and established himself as a player who competes on both ends of the floor. His ability on offense to drive it, post it and get fouled often was evident in all the tape we watched as a staff. Charles’ toughness will help replace some key figures from a season ago. His desire to compete in the ACC, a conference he grew up watching helped us immensely during his short recruitment to Louisville. We can’t wait to get started.”
Minlend also considered Arizona, Arkansas, Butler, Gonzaga, Indiana and Mississippi State before selecting Louisville to attend graduate school and play his final collegiate season.
Minlend and Jones are the third and fourth new additions to the Cardinals’ roster for next season. They join a pair of high school players — D'Andre Davis, a 6-5, 170-pound guard/forward from Lawrence Central and JJ Traynor, a 6-8, 190-pound forward from Bardstown (Ky.) — who signed in November.
That quartet will join key returnees junior forward-center Malik Williams (8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds per game), freshman guard David Johnson (6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and freshman wing Samuell Williamson (4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
— The Associated Press contributed to this report
