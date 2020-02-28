LOUISVILLE — Louisville looks to bounce back from its loss at Florida State earlier this week Sunday.
The Cardinals open the month of March with their final home game of the season, when they host Virginia Tech at 6:30 p.m. on their Senior Day.
Eleventh-ranked UofL, which is 16-1 at the KFC Yum! Center this season, is coming off that 82-67 loss at No. 6 Florida State on Monday night. In that game the Cards built a double-digit lead in the first half and led 40-32 at intermission, before the Seminoles outscored them 50-27 in the second half en route to the 15-point triumph. Senior guard Ryan McMahon scored 14 points off the bench to lead Louisville. Junior forward Malik Williams injured his left ankle early in the game and is doubtful for Sunday's game against Virginia Tech.
The Cardinals will recognize their seniors, and junior standout Jordan Nwora, prior to the game.
"They bring so much to the table both on, and off, the floor," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "I think they're going to go out the right way. They've done everything the coaching staff has asked. They're better people than they are players and they're pretty daggone good players."
Louisville has five players averaging eight or more points a game. Nwora leads the team in scoring with 17.9 points per game, while pulling down 7.4 rebounds a game. Steven Enoch is second on the team in scoring and rebounding with 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Dwayne Sutton averages 9.3 points while leading the team in rebounding with 8.3 per game. Fresh Kimble tops the team with 78 assists.
The Hokies (15-13, 6-11 ACC) have dropped eight of their last nine games, including a tight 56-53 home loss to Virginia on Feb. 26 in their last game. The Hokies made 9-of-27 three-pointers against Virginia and had recovered from a 15-point deficit to tie the game in the closing seconds.
Virginia Tech leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.6) and is fourth in assist/turnovers ratio (1.55) and 15th three-point field goals made (9.8). Hokie redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley II is fourth in the ACC in scoring (16.6 ppg) and seventh in three-pointers made (64, 2.3 per game).
Louisville leads 34-8 in its series against Virginia Tech, winning the last 15 matchups and 26 of the last 28.
Fans are encouraged to "Wear Red for the Seniors" and arrive by 5:30 p.m. for the Senior Day ceremony.
