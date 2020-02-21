LOUISVILLE — Louisville coach Chris Mack doesn't care about North Carolina's record this season, and he doesn't think his team will either.
Mack's 11th-ranked Cardinals (22-5, 13-3), who lead the Atlantic Coast Conference by a half game, host North Carolina (10-16, 3-12), the surprising ACC cellar-dweller, at 4 p.m. (ESPN) this afternoon.
"They're Carolina. I know our guys will be up for it," Mack said at a Friday press conference. "They've got a program everyone in the country can identify with. They know what Carolina basketball stands for. They're going to run the ball down your throat, or attempt to. They're going to post it every chance they get, and they're going to offensive rebound like mad men. They've got a unique player in Cole Anthony, who is one of the best athletes at his position in the entire country, he's explosive.
"We don't worry about what they're coming in on, or what they're trying to do, we just have to be ready for a team that has a history of excellence."
The Tar Heels come in losers of six straight. Four of those games, however, have been decided by two points or less, including Monday night's 77-76 loss at Notre Dame.
Anthony, the 6-foot-3 freshman guard, had 23 points in that loss. He's averaged 20.2 points per game since returning Feb. 1 after missing most of December and all of January following arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.
Mack acknowledged that slowing him down will be a big key to today's game.
"I think against any really good ball-handlers and playmakers like Cole, you just have to make the game as hard as you possibly can on him," Mack said. "You can't allow him to play downhill because he's a high-volume free throw shooter, he gets to the line an awful lot because he creates contact.
"But he's not one-dimensional where he only plays downhill, he can shoot the ball. It's a challenge. I just think with any really good player you have to try to make the game as difficult as you possibly can on them."
Meanwhile after a pair of difficult road losses, Louisville bounced back to blast Syracuse 90-66 Wednesday night. The Cards made 10-of-24 3-pointers, held a 45-36 rebounding advantage and shot 46.7 percent from the field in that win. Five players scored in double figures, led by Jordan Nwora's 17 points while Malik Williams produced his fifth career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in his first start this season. Freshman guard David Johnson also had a solid performance in his first start, dishing out seven assists without a turnover.
Louisville has five players averaging eight or more points a game. Nwora tops the team in scoring with 18.2 points per game, while pulling down 7.3 rebounds a game. Steven Enoch is second on the team in scoring and rebounding with 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Dwayne Sutton averages 9.4 points while leading the team in rebounding with 8.4 per game. Fresh Kimble tops the team with 76 assists.
North Carolina leads the all-time series 15-6, including a 6-3 advantage since the Cards joined the ACC.
Louisville prevailed over the Tar Heels once last season, winning 83-62 in Chapel Hill, N.C. as Sutton totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Enoch and Nwora each added 17 points apiece. UNC won 79-69 in Louisville when Sutton led the Cardinals with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Tar Heels then won the rubber match, beating the Cards 83-70 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Charlotte, N.C.
