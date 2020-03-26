Former New Albany standout Sean East, who recently completed his freshman season at the University of Massachusetts, has announced that he is transferring.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 28.1 minutes per game for the Minutemen, who went 14-17 this past season.
"First, I would like to thank GOD for this opportunity, because without him, none of this would have been possible. Secondly, I would like to thank Coach McCall and the coaching staff for the opportunity to play for this University. Thirdly, I would like to shout out to my teammates and close friends that helped me make through this year! Without them I don't know if I would of made it. Lastly, I would like to thank the fans and the UMass community for all the support. UMass, it's been real, but with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. #TheShipWillStillSail," East wrote on social media Thursday.
East, who topped the Minutemen in steals (34) this season, shot 39.8 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from 3-point range, and 78.1 percent from the free throw line.
East started the first 18 games of the season before being moved to the bench for 11 straight games. However, he started the Minutemen's final two games.
East's season included a career-high 26-point performance against Mid-American Conference regular-season champ Akron and a 16-point, nine-assist outing in an overtime loss to Ivy League champion Yale. He also scored 18 points in a 75-64 win at LaSalle in the Minutemen's penultimate game of the season.
However, the highlight of East's season was his near three-quarter-court shot that beat the halftime buzzer against Northeastern on Nov. 12. The shot was the top play on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' that night.
East was an Indiana All-Star in 2018, after averaging 18.2 points per game playing alongside Romeo Langford. He then spent the 2018-19 prep year at Combine Academy in North Carolina, where he averaged 20.2 points and 8.2 assists per game, before landing at UMass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.