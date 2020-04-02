The coronavirus outbreak is raging globally, with cases topping 721,000 and over 30,000 deaths, CNN reported Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported 122,653 positive cases in the U.S. as of Sunday at 4 p.m., with 2,112 deaths. In one week’s time, March 21-28, Indiana saw an 863% rise in coronavirus cases, 128 to 1,233, according to Johns Hopkins. It was the third-highest growth rate in the nation. Trustworthiness is always important, but in a pandemic, it's crucial.

