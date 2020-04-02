It didn’t take long for Sean East to find a new home.
The former New Albany standout, who last week announced that he was transferring following his freshman season at the University of Massachusetts, is Bradley-bound. Thursday night the former Bulldog announced his commitment to the school in Peoria, Ill. by tweeting a picture of himself in a Braves’ uniform.
“Respect My Decision,” his Tweet read.
Respect My Decision ‼️ #AGTG #ManOnFire #WaitOnMePlease 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/3Ygd1DQh37— NBA Sean 😳😳😳 (@Rise_shine_35) April 3, 2020
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 28.1 minutes per game for the Minutemen, who went 14-17 this past season. He also topped the team in steals (34) while shooting 39.8 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from 3-point range, and 78.1 percent from the free throw line.
East started the first 18 games of the season before being moved to the bench for 11 straight contests. However, he started the Minutemen’s final two games.
He’ll join a Bradley team that went 23-11 and was bound for the NCAA Tournament-that-never-happened after winning the Missouri Valley Conference tourney (a.k.a. “Arch Madness”) for the second straight year in early March. The Braves tied Indiana State, which features former Floyd Central standout Cobie Barnes, for third place, both went 11-7, in the MVC regular season.
East was an Indiana All-Star in 2018, after averaging 18.2 points per game playing alongside Romeo Langford. He then spent the 2018-19 prep year at Combine Academy in North Carolina, where he averaged 20.2 points and 8.2 assists per game, before landing at UMass. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at Bradley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.