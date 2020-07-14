Sean East will be able to play right away at Bradley University.
The former New Albany High School standout was granted a waiver by the NCAA this week and will be eligible to play for the Braves during the 2020-21 season, the school announced Tuesday.
"We're excited that Sean has had his waiver approved," Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said. "He is a young man with very good Atlantic-10 experience and will be a valuable part of our program this season."
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 assists (which ranked 57th in Division I and was the fourth-best by a frosh) and 2.5 rebounds per game while recording a team-best 34 steals as a freshman at Massachusetts this past season. However, East announced he was transferring in late March shortly after Wichita State transfer Noah Fernandes, a point guard, committed to the Minutemen.
East, who was named one of the top 50 undergraduate transfers in the nation by ESPN, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
East joins a team that went 23-11 last season and won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the second straight year.
