INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is fighting to maintain its NCAA Tournament bona fides.
A win over under-manned Nebraska in the Hoosiers’ opening game of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night wouldn’t help much, but a loss would certainly put Indiana under the selection committee’s sword.
After an inconsistent first half, Indiana asserted itself against the Cornhuskers before halftime. Indiana used a 16-1 run to take the lead and then put Nebraska away early in the second half. The Hoosiers cruised to an 89-64 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 13 points. He was one of five Hoosiers to reach double-figure scoring. Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Hoosiers.
The game will be the last played in front of fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Big Ten announced earlier Wednesday evening that the fans would be barred from the remainder of the tournament due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The status of the tournament itself will likely be a developing situation. The NBA suspended its season after Utah center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 at a game in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
As far as Indiana was concerned? Nebraska was a team ripe for the picking due to the Huskers’ roster woes.
Nebraska had only seven scholarship players available after Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack were suspended by Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg.
The Huskers were so shorthanded, they brought football players Noah Vedral and Brant Banks with them to Indianapolis to round out their roster.
As teams in the precarious position Nebraska is in are wont to do, the Huskers started the game with energy. Nebraska scored on six of its first eight possessions, though Indiana stayed within arm’s length as Nebraska led 14-11 in the early going.
Indiana (20-12) took a 23-16 lead when Nebraska wore down and it appeared the predicted rout would be on. The Hoosiers limited the Huskers to just one field goal over a five-minute stretch.
However, Nebraska got its second wind and the Hoosiers got blown around by it. A 15-3 Nebraska run had the Hoosiers on their heels and some fans at Bankers Life booing as the last-place Huskers took a 31-26 lead with 4:38 left in the first half.
Streaky Indiana – the Hoosiers made nine of their first 12 shots, only to miss 10 of their next 13 – got hot again. A Race Thompson short jumper with 3:53 left in the first half triggered a 16-1 Indiana run.
The Hoosiers converted six of their last seven shots of the first half, while Nebraska finally went cold and missed their final nine attempts of the half.
Ten different Hoosiers scored in the first half and seven tallied more than four points – a contrast in depth the Huskers lacked.
That late first-half run proved to be a decisive blow to the Huskers. Indiana started the second half with a 12-2 run to take a 20-point lead and put Nebraska in serious jeopardy.
Indiana’s lead peaked at 21. Nebraska (7-25) closed to within nine, buoyed by 16 second-half points from freshman Kevin Cross, who had a career-high 23 points, but the Huskers didn’t have the finishing kick to truly threaten the Hoosiers.
Late in the game, Hoiberg was taken to the Nebraska locker room with an illness. The team’s locker room was closed and players did not speak with the media after the game.
Barring any changes to the Big Ten Tournament with regard to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Indiana will play sixth-seeded Penn State at approximately 8:30 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.