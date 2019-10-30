Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. High 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.