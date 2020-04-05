NEW ALBANY — Nic Reed was just minutes away from taking the court in the NAIA Division II national tournament.
The senior forward was hoping to cap off his storied career at Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) with a national championship. The Tigers looked very capable of capturing it too, entering the 32-team, single-elimination tourney with a 30-3 record. As the previous game came to an end, Reed and teammates waited in a hallway at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. before their first-round matchup against Lincoln (Ill.) on March 12.
“We were about to take the floor — they set the timer and everything — then these guys came over and told us to head back to the locker room,” Reed recalled last week. “We didn’t really know what was going on.”
Back in the locker room, he and his teammates quickly learned that the remainder of the tournament had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We all were crying and talking,” Reed remembered. “It was tough, because I felt like we obviously had the pieces to make a pretty deep run, especially being a No. 1 seed. ... It was a rough way to end for sure.”
Although Reed’s season came to an abrupt, and premature, end, it was definitely one to remember.
“We had a great year,” he said. “We were among the top four or five teams in the nation for a majority of the year.”
The Tigers, who went 23-9 and lost in the first round of the national tourney last season, won their first three games of the 2019-20 campaign. They lost, 75-72, at NCAA Division I Illinois-Chicago in an exhibition in early November, before winning three more. ONU lost its first game, 79-60, at Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference-rival IU-South Bend in mid-November. The Tigers then reeled off 12 wins in a row before suffering a second league loss at Holy Cross College, coached by Providence alum Mike McBride, in mid-January. After that setback, Olivet Nazarene ran off 12 more consecutive victories before falling, 91-86, to IU-South Bend in the CCAC Tournament final.
The Tigers, the CCAC regular-season co-champs, entered the tourney rated No. 4 in the national coaches poll. Statistically, they ranked third nationally in assists per game (19.88), fourth in scoring (91.61 points per game) and fifth in field-goal percentage (51 percent).
“We really had taken a big jump from last year,” Reed said. “We had a lot of personal development on the team.”
In his first three seasons, the Tigers relied heavily on the scoring of the 6-foot-5 Reed, who averaged 22.4 points as a freshman, 24.6 as a sophomore and 27.3 as a junior. This season, though, they had a more balanced attack with four players averaging double digits, including 6-10 sophomore center Alex Gross, who scored 15.4 points per game.
“My junior year we just weren’t in the same spot where we could rely on everyone each and every night,” Reed said. “This year we come in and we’ve got five guys who could potentially go for 20 every single night. … It was definitely an honor to be on a team like that. We just had a lot more balanced scoring this year and I think it really improved us as a team. Last year, and the year before, it was kind of like, ‘OK, we’re going to need 27 from Nic and somebody else has to score at least 15 [for us to win].’”
Reed leaves ONU with his name all over the record book. He ranks first in program history in points scored (3,048), field goals attempted (1,930), free throws made (740) and free throws attempted (879) while ranking second in rebounds (1,138), minutes played (4,432) and field goals made (1,049). This season he was a consensus first-team All-American for the second straight year, and an Academic All-American for the second straight year too.
“I don’t really try to get caught up in all that stuff. I couldn’t have done any of it without my teammates and coach,” Reed said. “All the glory to God, it was a great year.”
It looks like it will only get better.
Reed, who majored in marketing/finance at ONU, already has a job lined up in the financial planning field after graduation.
He’s also got something else special in the works too. Reed and his fiancee, Abby Curulewski, are scheduled to get married on Aug. 21 in Champaign, Ill.
“If all this blows through,” he said, alluding to COVID-19.
So, is his basketball career through?
“Playing overseas is definitely an option,” Reed said. “I’ve had quite a few agencies reach out about sending me over there. I am entertaining it a little bit. We’ll see what offers come through and we’ll see what’s best for my future. I’ll be praying about it. We’ll see what God’s got in store for me. I have a job lined up, but I don’t want to rule anything out.”
While his present and future look bright, Reed can’t help but think about his recent past. Would he trade all of his individual accolades for a chance to finish his career on the court with his teammates in the national tournament?
“For sure,” he said. “No question.”
