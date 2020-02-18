NEW ALBANY — David Burton and Anthony Wales Jr. scored 17 points apiece to lead host IU Southeast to a 77-67 win over 14th-ranked IU Kokomo in a matchup of the top two teams in the River States Conference West Division on Tuesday night.
Jaivaughn Jackson added 16 points off the bench for the Grenadiers (20-7, 13-3), who won their sixth straight game and moved into first-place in the RSC West with the victory.
While IUS is finished with its conference slate, the Cougars (23-6, 12-3) have one game left, at home against Brescia (Ky.) on Saturday.
Tuesday night, the Grenadiers trailed by nine (30-21) with less than six minutes to play in the first half before embarking on a 19-5 surge to take a five-point lead into the locker room at intermission.
IUK surged ahead by seven (56-49) near the midpoint of the second half before IUS finished with a flourish — outscoring the Cougars 17-6 over the final 3:50.
The Grenadiers finished with only four miscues, while forcing 13, en route to outscoring the Cougars 18-0 in points off turnovers.
Regardless of the outcome of IUK’s final game, IUS will host at least one RSC Tournament game at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday night.
COUGARS CLIP GRENADIERS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting IU Kokomo jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 70-51 win at IU Southeast, which could’ve clinched the RSC West Division title with a win.
The Grenadiers led only once, at 7-6, and the game was tied only once, at 10-10. The Cougars closed the first quarter with a 10-3 run to lead 20-13 at the first stop.
IUK then doubled up IUS in the second period, outscoring the Grenadiers 14-7 to take a 34-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. IUS shot just 21.6 percent (8 for 37) in the first half.
The Cougars kept it up in the third quarter, outpointing IUS 18-13. IUK’s lead grew to as large as 21 points in the fourth period.
IUK’s Ally Davis scored a game-high 19 points, while Vanessa Mullins tallied 14 points and Tia Chambers contributed 13 points and 19 rebounds. Jeffersonville High School-product Jasmine Lilly chipped in with nine points off the bench for the Cougars (15-12, 7-7), who shot 50 percent (25 for 50) from the field and were 17 for 25 (68 percent) from the free throw line.
Ariana Sandefur tallied 12 points to pace the Grenadiers (18-11, 9-7), while Emmy Ralph added 10. IUS shot 26.2 percent (17 for 65) for the game and was just 6 for 22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range.
The Grenadiers will host a yet-to-be-determined opponent at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday night in the RSC Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.