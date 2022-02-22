NEW ALBANY — The postseason begins today for the IU Southeast men's and women's basketball teams.
Both are No. 4 seeds in their respective River States Conference Tournament. The eight-team tourneys are scheduled for today, Saturday and next Tuesday at campus sites around the league.
The Grenadier men will play at West Virginia Tech at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in a quarterfinal. It's a tough matchup for IUS (14-16, 11-7), which finished third in the RSC West Division. The Golden Bears (23-4, 14-2) finished first in the RSC East Division. They previously defeated the Grenadiers 87-69 back on Jan. 6 in Beckley, W.V.
If IU Southeast can pull off the upset, it would visit the winner between Rio Grande (Ohio) and Alice Lloyd (Ky.) in a semifinal.
Meanwhile the IUS women will play at Rio Grande at 7 p.m. this evening in a quarterfinal matchup. It's a difficult draw for the Grenadiers (11-17, 7-11), who finished fourth in the RSC West. The Red Storm (28-2, 16-1) is ranked No. 22 nationally. IU Southeast actually played Rio very close back in early January, losing 100-96. Leah Miller had 31 points while Lauren Lambdin and Emmy Ralph tallied 24 apiece in defeat for the Grenadiers.
If IUS can upset the Red Storm, it would visit the winner between WVU Tech and Oakland City in a Saturday semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.