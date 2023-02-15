COLLEGE BASKETBALL: IUS men, women rolling

NEW ALBANY — The IU Southeast men’s basketball team appears to be peaking at the right time.
The Grenadiers notched their 10th straight win Tuesday night, routing IU East 86-59 at the IUS Activities Building.
“We’ve got a special group. They’re playing really, really well right now,” IUS head coach Wiley Brown said.
The Grenadiers (18-8, 13-4) hope to keep that momentum going at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, when they visit Midway (Ky.) in their River States Conference finale.
If IU Southeast, which is one game behind West Division-leader IU Kokomo, wins it will clinch at least second-place in the division as well as a home game in the upcoming RSC Tournament. If the Grenadiers win tonight, and Brescia (Ky.) upsets IUK on Saturday afternoon, they would tie the Cougars for the division title.
It’s been quite a turnaround for IUS, which entered the new year with a 7-7 record and on a three-game losing streak. Since then, the Grenadiers have won 11 of their last 12 games. Their lone loss during that span was an 83-80 double-overtime defeat at Point Park (Penn.) on Jan. 6. Four days later, IU Southeast began its current win streak with an 81-76 victory over visiting Ohio Christian.
“It’s been defense. We’ve been playing defense and rebounding,” Brown said. “They’re offensively talented, but the defense was lacking early on.”
Anthony Wales Jr., a 6-foot senior guard from Louisville by way of Mineral Area Community College in Missouri, tops the team in points (15.3), assists (2.9) and minutes (32.3) per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 79.8 percent from the free throw line.
Jocobi Hendricks, a 6-0 junior guard from Louisville Waggener High School, is second on the squad in scoring (14.5 ppg), assists (2.8 apg) and minutes (28.2 mpg).
Glenn Hill, a 6-4 senior guard from Louisville Southern, is averaging 13 points a game while ranking second on the team in rebounding (5.5 per game).
“We’ve got some experienced guys who have been playing real good,” Brown said.
Another one of those is Christian Stewart. The 6-7 senior forward, a Clarksville graduate who transferred over from Spalding (Ky.) this season, is averaging 11.8 points per game and topping the team in rebounding (six a game) while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.
“Christian, he’s stepped up. He’s getting us some points in the paint,” Brown said.
A key newcomer has been J.J. Reed. The 6-6 junior forward, a transfer from Lincoln Trail Community College (Ill.) who became eligible after Christmas break, has averaged 11 points and 3.1 rebounds over 10 games.
Joining Wales, Hendricks, Hill and Stewart in the starting lineup since the team’s final game of 2022 is Caleb Brown, the coach’s son. The 6-3 sophomore guard, who graduated from Charlestown, is averaging five points a game. In last Saturday’s big 89-75 win over IU Kokomo, Brown tallied a season-high 15 points thanks to 5 for 9 shooting from 3-point range.
In Tuesday night’s win over the Red Wolves, the Grenadiers also got a huge boost off the bench from 6-6 freshman Lane Lauderbaugh. The South Decatur graduate compiled 18 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
IU Southeast will close out its regular season when it hosts Miami-Middletown at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
IUS WOMEN ROLLING TOO
The IUS women are on a hot streak too.
The Grenadiers (18-8, 11-6) take a five-game win streak into Thursday afternoon’s 5:30 p.m. game at RSC West-leader Midway (19-7, 14-2).
IU Southeast is led by the quartet of Emmy Ralph, Lauren Lambdin, Sierra Graham and Leah Miller.
Ralph, a 5-6 junior guard from Bullitt East (Ky.) who has been named the RSC Player of the Week twice this season, leads the Grenadiers in points (21.9), assists (3.7) and minutes (35.1) per game while shooting 84.8 percent from the free throw line.
Lambdin, a 5-7 senior guard from Spencer County (Ky.), is second on the squad in points (16.7), assists (3.1) and minutes (32.2) a game.
Graham, a 6-0 senior from Mt. Washington, Ky. by way of Midway, is third in scoring (9.9 ppg) while topping the team in rebounding (7.4 per game).
Miller, a 5-5 sophomore guard from Salem, averages 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game.
IUS will close out its regular season when it hosts Miami-Middletown at 1 p.m. Saturday.