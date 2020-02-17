NEW ALBANY — David Burton scored 20 points and Seth Cox added a double-double to lead the IU Southeast men’s basketball team to a 72-48 victory over visiting Midway (Ky.) in a River States Conference game Saturday, its Senior Day.
Cox contributed 11 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with five blocked shots for the Grenadiers, who never trailed en route to their fifth straight win.
IUS (19-7, 12-3) hosts 14th-ranked IU Kokomo at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
GRENADIERS WIN 5TH IN A ROW
NEW ALBANY — Ariana Sandefur scored 18 points to pace five in double figures and lead IU Southeast to a 81-74 victory over visiting Midway (Ky.) in a River States Conference game Saturday, its Senior Day.
Hannah Coleman added 15 points.
, Emmy Ralph contributed 14 while Madi Woods and Maddie Knight tallied 10 apiece for the Grenadiers, who built 39-28 halftime lead on the way to their fifth consecutive win.
IUS (18-10, 9-6) host IU Kokomo at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
