Sioux Falls, South Dakota is 845 miles from this part of Southern Indiana. This week, however, the biggest city in the Mount Rushmore State will have plenty of local flavor in it.
That’s because Clark and Floyd counties will be well-represented in the 29th annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship. At least three locals — two players and one coach — will take part in the 32-team, single-elimination tourney that begins today and ends Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Christian Academy alum Nic Reed leads Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), the Chicagoland Collegiate Conference regular-season champion, into the tournament as one of the four No. 1 seeds.
The 6-foot-5 senior forward, who was recently named the CCAC Player of the year for the second straight season, is averaging 22.5 points, 9.4rebounds and two assists per game for the Tigers (30-3), who are making their second straight national tourney appearance.
“One last ride boys, let’s get it,” Reed tweeted when the pairings were released last week.
Reed, a first-team All-American last season who recently eclipsed 3,000 points for his collegiate career, is shooting 56.9 percent from the field, including 46.6 percent from 3-point range, and 83.6 percent from the free throw line.
Reed and the Tigers face Lincoln, Ill. (20-13) at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday in a first-round game.
Meanwhile Marian sophomore, and Floyd Central graduate, Luke Gohmann is a key reserve for the second-seeded Knights (24-7), who were the Crossroads League regular-season runners-up.
The 6-5 swingman, who has started five games, is averaging five points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Knights. Gohmann is shooting 49.6 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from 3-point range, and 70.8 percent from the free throw line.
Gohmann and the Knights face Keiser, Fla. (22-7) at 5 p.m. EDT this afternoon in a first-round game.
Finally, Holy Cross College is making its first-ever appearance in the national tourney under the guidance of seventh-year head coach Mike McBride, a 1991 Providence High School graduate.
McBride was recently named CCAC Coach of the Year after guiding the Saints (26-6) to a regular-season runner-up finish in the league. Holy Cross, which handed conference-rival Olivet Nazarene one of its three losses, leads NAIA Division II in scoring defense (63.97 points per game).
McBride’s Saints face Indiana Tech (21-11) at 9:30 a.m. EDT this morning in the first game of the tournament.
