COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA tourneys have lots of local flavor

Clark and Floyd counties will be well-represented in both NCAA Tournaments.
Several locals have played prominent roles for their respective squads this season and are expected to continue to do so in the Division I tourneys that get going this week.
On the men’s side, we’ve got Jeffersonville graduate Tre Coleman, a junior at Nevada; New Albany alum Sean East II, a senior at Missouri; and Silver Creek grad Trey Kaufman-Renn, a redshirt freshman at Purdue.
On the women’s side, we have Jeff graduate Nan Garcia, a junior at Toledo; and Louisville Sacred Heart Academy alumnae Grace Berger, a senior at Indiana.
Coleman is a 6-foot-7 starting forward for the Wolf Pack (22-10), which received an at-large bid out of the Mountain West Conference and will face Arizona State (22-12) at around 9:10 p.m. tonight in a battle of No. 11 seeds in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. If Nevada, which is coached by former IU star Steve Alford, comes out on top it will face sixth-seeded TCU (21-12) at 10:05 p.m. Friday night in a first-round West Region game in Denver. The winner of that contest would advance to face the victor between No. 3 seed Gonzaga (28-5) and No. 14 seed Grand Canyon (24-11) in a second-round clash Sunday.
Coleman is averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, one steal, a team-best one block and 30.5 minutes a game for the Wolf Pack. Coleman, who was recently named to the MWC’s All-Defensive Team, shoots 44 percent from the field, including 35.1 percent from 3-point range, and 68 percent from the free throw line.
East is a 6-3 reserve point guard for the Tigers (24-9), who are the No. 7 seed in the South and will take on Utah State (26-8) at 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a first-round game in Sacramento, Calif. If Mizzou can come out on top, it would face the winner between second-seeded Arizona (28-6) and No. 15 seed Princeton (21-8) in a second-round contest Saturday.
East is averaging 7.3 points, 2.6 assists, two rebounds, 1.3 steals and 23.3 minutes per game for the Tigers while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the free throw line.
Kaufman-Renn is a 6-9 reserve forward for the Boilermakers (29-5), the No. 1 seed in the East Regional. They will face the winner of a First Four game between No. 16 seeds Texas Southern (14-20) and Fairleigh Dickinson (19-15) at 6:50 p.m. Friday night in a first-round contest in Columbus, Ohio. If Purdue can win, it would face the victor between No. 8 seed Memphis (26-8) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic (31-3) in a second-round game Sunday.
Kaufman-Renn, who is a backup to national player of the year Zach Edey, is averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 11.6 minutes a game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free throw line for the Boilers, who are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 1980.
The area won’t just be represented by those in uniform, though. Former Jeffersonville resident Micah Shrewsberry is the head coach at Penn State, which beat IU in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal last Saturday and received a No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region. Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions (22-13) will face seventh-seeded Texas A&M (25-9) at 9:55 p.m. Thursday night in a first-round game in Des Moines, Iowa. If Penn State comes out victorious, it would face the winner between No. 2 seed Texas (26-8) and No. 15 seed Colgate (26-8) in a second-round game Saturday.
On the women’s side, Garcia is a 6-0 reserve junior wing for Toledo, which received a No. 12 seed after winning the Mid-American Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Rockets (28-4), who have won 16 in a row, will take on No. 5 seed Iowa State (22-9) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game in Knoxville, Tenn., which is in the Seattle 3 Region. If Toledo could knock off the Cyclones, it would face the winner between host, and fourth-seeded, Tennessee (23-11) and No. 13 seed Saint Louis (17-17) in a second-round game.
Garcia, who is usually the first substitute off the bench for the Rockets, is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, including 38 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line.
Finally there’s Berger, a former New Albany resident whose mother graduated from NAHS. She is a 6-0 starting guard for the Hoosiers, who received a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. IU will host the winner between No. 16 seeds Tennessee Tech (22-9) and Monmouth (18-15) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a first-round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. If the Hoosiers can come out on top, they would face the winner between Oklahoma State (21-11) and Miami (19-12) in a second–round contest.
Berger is averaging 12.5 points, a team-high 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and 74.6 percent from the free throw line for IU, which is seeking its first-ever Final Four appearance.