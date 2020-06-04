BLOOMINGTON — With the NBA Draft reportedly being pushed back more than three months, the NCAA announced Thursday it has set a new deadline date for college players to decide whether to return to school.
The pull-back date will either be Aug. 3 or 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine — whichever date comes first — according to an NCAA release.
According to multiple reports, the NBA Draft has been set for a new date of Oct. 15. The NBA board of governors voted Thursday to resume the season July 31 after a four-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida.
“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt said.
Indiana junior forward Justin Smith put his name in for the draft, but instead announced two weeks ago he’s leaving IU as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-7 forward, who graduated from IU’s Kelley School of Business in three years, started 64 games over the past two seasons. In a podcast with IU radio voice Don Fischer, Hoosiers coach Archie Miller said Smith not being assured a starting job next season factored into his decision to leave.
“It is really sad to not be able to finish what we started with him, going into his last year,” Miller said. “You don’t fault guys for making decisions being unhappy or where they are not satisfied, at the end of the day where we addressed whether he could start again, is that.”
TAKING A STAND
Several college basketball programs from throughout the state have taken stands on social justice issues in the wake of George Floyd’s death, either via social media or other means.
IU men’s basketball players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Joey Brunk took part in protests in downtown Indianapolis this week. In addition, IU released a 1-minute, 31-second video that includes messages from players, coaches and staff members supporting racial equality.
“Racism is one of the great barriers in our society,” Miller said to conclude the video. “It in no way shape or form can be tolerated. Let’s do our part for equality.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter posted a three-paragraph statement advocating social justice on his Twitter account.
“I will never know what it is like to move through this world as a black person in America, and I can’t pretend to know what the answers are,” Painter wrote. “What I do know is I want to be part of the solution, and I believe the adversity and prejudice that black people in America face is something we all must face and seek to remedy together.”
On Thursday night, Ball State point guard Ishmael El-Amin led a peaceful protest from the school’s Bell Tower to Muncie City Hall. El-Amin, the son of UConn legend Khalid El-Amin, played high school basketball in Minneapolis.
PURDUE SCHEDULE
Purdue announced it will face Yale in its final non-conference game of the 2020-21 schedule. A date and time have yet to be determined.
Yale returns its top two scorers – 6-10 forward Paul Atkinson (17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds per game) and 6-foot guard Azar Swain (16 points per game, 93 3-pointers) from a team that finished 23-7 last season.
The Boilermakers have announced five games on their 2020-21 non-conference schedule — Evansville (Nov. 10), Indiana State (Nov. 13), West Virginia (Dec. 13 in Brooklyn, N.Y.), Incarnate Word (Dec. 21) and Yale (TBD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.