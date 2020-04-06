LOUISVILLE — Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has announced on social media that he will enter the NBA Draft.
Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior. His decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA Combine because of a knee injury. He returned to the Cardinals and was named Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year before going on to average 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s All-ACC first team.
The Buffalo, New York, native said on his verified Twitter account that the abrupt end to the season was “heartbreaking and awful” because he believed No. 14 Louisville (24-7) was ready to win the NCAA championship. But he noted that community health and safety should be the priority because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nwora called Cardinal teammates and coaches his family in his post and added, “I will proudly represent Louisville wherever I go.”
UK’S MAXEY TO GO PRO
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey will enter the NBA Draft, becoming the second Wildcats starter in as many days to turn pro and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.
Maxey scored 26 points against then-No. 1 Michigan State in his collegiate debut and finished the season tied for second in scoring on the team at 14 points per game. The 6-foot-3 freshman shot nearly 43 percent with 33 3-pointers and also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while starting 28 of 31 games for the Southeastern Conference champions. SEC coaches voted him to the all-freshman team and all-SEC second team.
Maxey said in a release Monday that although he didn’t get to pursue his goal of winning a national championship, “this season was everything I signed up for.” The Garland, Texas, native added that “because I’m Wildcat made,” he’s ready for the next challenge of chasing his dream of playing in the NBA.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Maxey is “a great kid” with unwavering confidence in his ability and “potential he has only begun to realize.” Maxey’s decision comes a day after sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans announced he will enter the draft after two seasons with Kentucky.
HAARMS ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.
The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.
But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.
He finished fourth on Purdue’s career list for blocks with 210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.