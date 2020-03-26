On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 26, 1992: Eric Anderson and Greg Graham combined for 43 points off the bench to lead second-seeded Indiana to an 85-74 victory over third-seeded Florida State in a West Regional semifinal at the Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.
In addition to Anderson's 24 points and Graham's 19, Calbert Cheaney netted 17 and Damon Bailey contributed 10 for the Hoosiers, who shot 50 percent (27 for 54) from the field and were 25 for 34 (73.5 percent) from the free throw line.
Doug Edwards tallied 20 points to pace the Seminoles, while Sam Cassell added 19.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 26, 1973: Steve Downing and John Ritter tallied 21 points apiece, while Silver Creek graduate Steve Green scored 16 to lead IU to a 97-79 win over Providence in the national third-place game in St. Louis.
Quinn Buckner added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Downing snared 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who shot 53.9 percent (41 for 76) from the field.
Kevin Stacom scored a game-high 29 points for the Friars, who shot just 35.9 percent (28 for 78) from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.