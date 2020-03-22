On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 22, 1984: Freshman guard Steve Alford scored a game-high 27 points to lead fourth-seeded IU to a 72-68 upset of No. 1 seed North Carolina in an East Regional semifinal at the Omni in Atlanta.
Alford finished 9 for 13 from the field for the Hoosiers, who shot a collective 64.9 percent (24 for 37), and was 9 for 10 from the free throw line.
Center Uwe Blab added 16 and Stew Robinson contributed 14 points off the bench for Indiana. Meanwhile junior guard Dan Dakich scored four points and played the defense of his life against Tar Heels' star Michael Jordan before fouling out.
Sam Perkins had a team-high 26 points for North Carolina. Jordan, who was plagued by foul trouble throughout the night, tallied 13 points on 6 for 14 shooting in 26 minutes before fouling out of what would be his final college game. The Tar Heels featured five future first-round NBA Draft picks, including four — Brad Daugherty (No. 1 in 1986), Jordan (No. 3 in '84), Perkins (No. 4 in '84) and Kenny Smith (No. 6 in '87) — taken in the top six.
The victory put IU in the East Regional final against seventh-seeded Virginia, which had knocked off No. 2 seed Arkansas in the second round and No. 3 seed Syracuse in the other regional semi.
