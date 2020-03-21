On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 21, 2002: Jared Jeffries had 24 points and 15 rebounds and fifth-seeded Indiana survived a tense final few seconds to upset No. 1 seed, and reigning national champion, Duke 74-73 in a South Regional semifinal in Rupp Arena.
Jarrad Odle added 15 points and A.J. Moye scored 14, going 8 for 10 from the free throw line, off the bench. Jeff Newton contributed eight points and 10 rebounds, including the game’s final carom after Carlos Boozer missed the potential game-winner when he tried to put back teammate Jay Williams’ missed free throw with less than four seconds left.
Boozer had a team-high 19 points while Mike Dunleavy Jr. added 17 and Williams, the national player of the year, finished with 15.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 21, 2003: Tom Coverdale tallied a team-high 23 points, going 12 for 13 from the free throw line, to lead seventh-seeded IU to a 67-62 win over 10th-seed Alabama in a first-round game in Boston.
Bracey Wright added 17 points and Newton scored 14 for the Hoosiers, who were 22 for 26 from the free throw line.
Mo Williams led the Crimson Tide with a game-high 26 points.
March 21, 1993: Calbert Cheaney netted a game-high 23 points, and Greg Graham added 19, to lead No. 1 seed Indiana to a 73-70 victory over No. 9 seed Xavier in a second-round game in the RCA Dome.
Damon Bailey contributed 11 points while Floyd Central graduate Pat Graham added 10 off the bench for the Hoosiers, who held off a game effort from Pete Gillen’s Musketeers.
March 21, 1992: Cheaney scored a team-high 30 points to offset a huge game from Shaquille O’Neal to lead second-seeded IU to an 89-79 victory over seventh-seeded LSU in a second-round game in Boise, Idaho.
Alan Henderson added 19 points, while Matt Nover netted 13 and Eric Anderson 12 for the Hoosiers, who shot 54.5 percent from the field and went 23 for 26 (88.5 percent) from the free throw line.
O’Neal, in his final college game, was 12 for 18 from the field and 12 of 12 (!) from the free throw line. He also recorded 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Tigers.
