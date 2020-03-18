ON THIS DATE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS...
March 18, 1953: Don Schlundt scored a game-high 30 points to lead Indiana to a 69-68 victory over Kansas and its second national championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
Charley Kraak added a double-double (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Bobby "Slick" Leonard tallied 12 points for the Hoosiers, who also beat the Jayhawks to win their first title 13 years prior.
Six-foot-nine Kansas big man B.H. Born was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after posting a triple-double (26 points, 15 rebounds, 13 blocked shots) in the championship game.
Other memorable games on this date...
March 18, 1976: Scott May (25 points, 16 rebounds) and Bobby Wilkerson (14 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles to lead unbeaten IU to a 74-69 victory over Alabama in the Mideast Region semifinals in Baton Rouge, La.
Kent Benson added 15 points and Quinn Buckner tallied 12 for the top-ranked Hoosiers, who had a weather a strong test from the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide, who got 16 points from T.R. Dunn.
March 18, 1988: Rodney Rice tallied 21 points to lead 13th-seed Richmond to a 72-69 upset of fourth-seeded, and defending national champion, Indiana in a first-round game at the Hartford (Conn.) Civic Center.
Keith Smart, who hit the championship-winning shot the year before, scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hoosiers while freshman Jay Edwards added 16.
March 18, 1994: Alan Henderson had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead fifth-seeded IU to an 84-72 victory over Ohio in a first-round game at the Capital Centre in Landover, Md.
Damon Bailey added 14 points while freshman Sherron Wilkerson of Jeffersonville had four off the bench for the Hoosiers, who shot 53.3 percent from the field.
Gary Trent had a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) in a losing effort for the Bobcats.
March 18, 2006: J.P. Batista tallied 20 points to lead third-seeded Gonzaga to a 90-80 victory over No. 6 seed Indiana in a second-round game in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Future NBA Draft bust Adam Morrison added 14 points for the Zags while Robert Vaden scored 20 points to top the Hoosiers, who played their last game under Mike Davis.
