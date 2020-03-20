On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 20, 1976: Kent Benson scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead unbeaten, and top-ranked, Indiana to a 65-56 victory over No. 2 Marquette in the Mideast Regional final in Baton Rouge, La.
Scott May added 15 points and Tom Abernethy tallied 12 while Quinn Buckner stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers, who shot 57.4 percent from the field.
Earl Tatum netted a game-high 22 points to lead the then-Warriors, who would win the national title the next year.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 20, 1994: Brian Evans tallied a team-high 18 points to lead four in double figures and help fifth-seeded IU to a 67-58 victory over fourth-seeded Temple in a second-round game in Landover, Md.
Todd Leary added 15 points, Alan Henderson had 12 and Floyd Central graduate Pat Graham scored 11. Evans and Henderson also snared 11 rebounds apiece to finish with double-doubles.
Eddie Jones scored a game-high 24 points while Aaron McKie netted 18 for John Chaney's Owls.
March 20, 1987: Ricky Calloway and Keith Smart scored 21 points apiece to lead top-seeded Indiana to an 88-82 triumph over No. 5 seed Duke in a second-round game in Cincinnati.
Steve Alford added 18 points while Daryl Thomas tallied 15 and Dean Garrett 11 for the Hoosiers, who built a 49-39 halftime lead on Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils.
Tommy Amaker scored a game-high 23 points while Danny Ferry added 20 for Duke.
March 20, 1983: Randy Wittman scored a game-high 22 points to lead second-seeded IU to a 63-49 win over seventh-seeded Oklahoma in a second-round game in Evansville.
Jim Thomas added 13 points and Uwe Blab tallied 10 for the Hoosiers, who built a 34-22 halftime lead.
Wayman Tisdale had 14 points in a losing effort for the Sooners.
March 20, 1981: Isiah Thomas tallied a game-high 27 points to lead third-seeded Indiana to an 87-72 victory over No. 7 seed Alabama-Birmingham in a Mideast Regional semifinal at Assembly Hall.
Wittman added 20 points while Ray Tolbert netted 17 for the Hoosiers, who shot 52.5 percent from the field and made 25 of 33 (75.8 percent) free throws.
March 20, 1975: Silver Creek graduate Steve Green scored 34 points to lead unbeaten Indiana to an 81-71 win over Oregon State in a Mideast Regional semifinal game in Dayton, Ohio.
Benson added 23 points while Bobby Wilkerson recorded a double-double (10 points, 10 assists) for the Hoosiers, who built a 48-27 halftime lead against the Beavers.
Next up for IU was a showdown against archrival Kentucky in the regional final.
