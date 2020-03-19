ON THIS DATE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS...
March 19, 2016: Thomas Bryant and Yogi Ferrell combined for 37 points to lead fifth-seeded Indiana to a 73-67 victory over fourth-seeded Kentucky in a second-round game in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bryant finished with 19, while Ferrell totaled 18 and Troy Williams netted 13 for Tom Crean's Hoosiers, who shot 61.3 percent from 2-point range.
Tyler Ulis scored a game-high 27 points for the Wildcats, while Jamal Murray added 16.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 19, 1993: Calbert Cheaney scored a game-high 29 points to lead top-seeded IU to a 97-54 triumph over 16th-seed Wright State in a first-round game in the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.
Matt Nover added 17 points, Floyd Central graduate Pat Graham tallied 12 and Brian Evans 10 for the Hoosiers, who led 45-29 at halftime before outscoring the Raiders 52-25 in the second half.
March 19, 1992: Alan Henderson's double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) led second-seeded Indiana to a 94-55 victory over Eastern Illinois in a first-round game in Boise, Idaho.
Damon Bailey added 18 points, Eric Anderson 13, Greg Graham 12 and Cheaney 11 for the Hoosiers, who blew out to a 56-27 halftime lead and never looked back.
March 19, 1989: Anderson tallied 24 points, to lead five in double digits, as second-seeded IU rolled to a 92-69 win over No. 7 seed UTEP in a second-round game in Tucson, Ariz.
Jay Edwards added 17 points and Todd Jadlow scored 14 for the Hoosiers, who finished with 23 assists.
Diminutive Tim Hardaway netted 20 points to pace the Miners.
