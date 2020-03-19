Nic Reed is an All-American again.
The New Albany native, former Christian Academy standout and current Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) senior was named to the NAIA Division II Men's Basketball All-America first team Thursday.
Reed earned All-America honorable mention status his first two seasons before garnering first-team honors last season.
This season the 6-foot-5 senior forward averaged 22.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and two assists per game for the Tigers. He also shot 56.9 percent from the field, including 46.6 percent from 3-point range, and 83.6 percent from the free throw line.
Reed led ONU to a 30-3 record and a berth in the national tournament. However, before he and the Tigers could play a game in Sioux Falls, S.D. the tourney was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the latest honor for Reed, who previously was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Reed, who has a 3.81 cumulative grade-point average while majoring in economics/finance, was also selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-American team and named its Member of the Year. He is still in the running for the 2020 Bevo Francis Award, which is presented annually to the top small-college player.
Reed will leave ONU as the program leader in points (3,048), field-goal attempts (1,930), free throws made (740) and free throws attempted (879). He also ranks among the Top 10 in rebounds (1,138), made 3-pointers (210) and made field goals (1,049).
Reed was joined on the 10-member first team by Indiana Wesleyan junior guard Kyle Mangas, who was named the NAIA Player of the Year.
Meanwhile, IU Southeast junior guard David Burton earned All-America honorable mention recognition.
The Louisville native and Trinity High School alum led the Grenadiers in scoring (18 points per game), rebounding (8.5 per game) and steals (1.5 per game) this season. He ranked fourth in the River States Conference in points per game, eighth in rebounds per game and third in steals per game. He was also seventh in assists per game (3.4). The 6-3 Burton also shot 46.6 percent from the field, which which ranked No. 9 in the league, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range. He also shot 82.5 percent from the free throw line.
Burton also ranked eighth in NAIA Division II with 7.6 defensive rebounds per game.
Burton's selection marks the fourth straight season at least one Grenadier has made an NAIA All-American team.
