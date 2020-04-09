One day after he was named the junior college player of the year, it appeared as if Jay Scrubb had decided to try to play professionally rather than for the University of Louisville.
According to multiple reports Thursday, the UofL-recruit has signed with an agent and will keep his name in this summer's NBA Draft. The 6-foot-6 wing signed with the Cardinals in November, but had recently entered his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.
On Wednesday the Louisville native and Trinity High School alum, who recently completed his sophomore season at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., was named the National Junior College Athletic Association's Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Scrubb averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 72.1 percent at the free throw line this past season for the Volunteers, who went 28-5 and were the No. 5 seed in the NJCAA Division I national tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Scrubb finished in the Top 20 in the NJCAA in total points (634), free throws made (157), and field goals made (218) this past season for Logan. As a freshman, he averaged 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots for the Vols. In two seasons Scrubb scored 1,240 points.
JUZANG UCLA-BOUND
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Johnny Juzang left one storied program for another.
The former University of Kentucky guard announced his future plans to continue his collegiate career at UCLA on social media Thursday. Juzang is from Los Angeles and said playing for the Bruins brings him closer to home and he plans to pursue an immediate waiver to play next season.
“I can't explain how excited I am to play for coach [Mick] Cronin and UCLA,” Juzang said Thursday. “Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I’ve always followed UCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavillon. Bringing a title back home is something that motivates me like nothing else.”
Juzang added that being home is a plus during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a crazy time in the world right now and with this current pandemic, I think being close to home and close to family and friends is so important,” he said. “I’m very happy to be home with family and friends, for support and well-being reasons. I’m sending prayers to everyone affected by this situation.”
Juzang recently announced his plans to transfer from UK after having "such an amazing experience” with the Wildcats.
“I’m so grateful for their decision and commitment to my development as a player and a person,” he said. “To the coaches, my teammates, the trainers and the staff and BBN, thank you. I’m always rooting for ya’ll — BBN4L.”
Keith Taylor of Kentucky Today contributed to this report
