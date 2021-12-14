NEW ALBANY — Glenn Hill Jr. tallied a game-high 22 points to lead IU Southeast to a 71-60 victory over visiting Oakland City in a River States Conference men’s basketball contest Tuesday night.
Jared Osborne added 17 points and Anthony Wales Jr. 14 for the Grenadiers, who led by one point at halftime before outscoring the Mighty Oaks 45-35 after intermission.
Hill was 7 for 12 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, and 6 for 9 from the free throw line. He also snared eight rebounds and recorded three steals in the win, which improved IUS (4-11, 3-3) to even in league play.
The Grenadiers next host Bethel on Dec. 29.
OAKS OUST IUS
NEW ALBANY — Oakland City doubled-up IU Southeast in the second quarter en route to a 75-65 RSC win Tuesday night.
The game was tied 17-all at the end of the first quarter before the Mighty Oaks outscored the Grenadiers 20-10 in the second to take control.
Emmy Ralph scored 16 points for IUS (5-9, 2-4), which lost its sixth straight game.
