Kelsy Taylor is two wins away from a national championship.
The former New Albany standout, who is a senior at Trine University in Angola, will play in an NCAA Division III Final Four game tonight.
Taylor and Trine (28-3), which is ranked No. 6 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division III Top 25, will face No. 3 Hope, Mich. (30-1) — for the fourth time this season — at around 7:30 p.m. in the second national semifinal at Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. Twelfth-ranked Wis.-Whitewater (27-4) will take on No. 9 Amherst, Mass. (25-3) at 5 p.m. in the first semi. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
It’s been a big season for Taylor, a 6-foot-2 forward who has started all 31 of her team’s contests, and the Thunder. Trine won its first four games before falling 72-66 at Wis.-Eau Claire on Nov. 21. The Thunder then won four more in a row before losing 70-61 to Hope on Dec. 18.
Trine then reeled off 16 consecutive victories. Included among those was a 70-62 triumph at Hope in late January that ended the Flying Dutch’s 61-game win streak. Taylor tallied six points, nine rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes of action in that game.
The Thunder’s win streak ended with a 54-50 loss to Hope in the championship game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament on Feb. 26.
Trine bounced back from that loss with four straight victories in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled the past two seasons due to COVID-19. Last Saturday night, the Thunder topped previously-unbeaten Transylvania (Ky.) 54-47 in a sectional championship game to earn the program’s first trip to the Final Four. Taylor scored two points — the Thunder’s first of the game — and grabbed five rebounds. She finished 1 for 3 from the field in 19 minutes of action.
So far this season, Taylor is averaging 8.4 points and a team-best 5.4 rebounds, while starting all 31 games and shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free throw line.
BARNES, EAST FALL IN NATIONAL JC TOURNEY
John A. Logan College, which features former New Albany standout Sean East and former Floyd Central star Cobie Barnes, was upset Wednesday in the second round of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Harcum (Penn.), which was seeded 13th in the tourney, knocked off fourth-seeded Logan 109-91 at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
East had a huge game in defeat. The 6-3 sophomore guard tallied 43 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was 15 for 27 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 9 for 11 from the free throw line. He also, though, had eight turnovers in 38 minutes of action.
Barnes, a 6-7 sophomore wing, tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and one steal. He was 2 for 7 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the free throw line against two turnovers in 36 minutes of action.
East, who was the Player of the Year in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference and in Region 24, averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field, including 41 percent from 3-point range, and 88.7 percent from the free throw line this season.
Barnes, who earned all-conference and all-region honors, averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from 3-point range, and 74.5 percent from the free throw line.
