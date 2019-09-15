WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — TCU coach Gary Patterson is convinced Darius Anderson is in peak form.
Anderson paced a powerful rushing attack with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help TCU beat Purdue 34-13 on Saturday night. As a team, the Horned Frogs racked up 346 rushing yards on 58 carries.
"It was unbelievable," Patterson said.
Purdue redshirt freshman Jack Plummer was 13 for 29 for 181 yards and two interceptions. New Albany native Rondale Moore was limited to three receptions for 25 years after entering the game averaging 10.5 receptions and 159.5 receiving yards per game.
"They took us to the woodshed," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It should hurt us and see what we're made of. It doesn't matter who we are missing or not, we have to play better. We obviously gave up too many yards in the run game, gave up too many yards in the zone read game. But we didn't help out our offense early on and as we got it going longer, it became a little rough for us."
Plummer started in place of Elijah Sindelar, who was sidelined with concussion. Sindelar led the FBS with 932 yards passing after two games.
"I knew this would be a tough matchup for first start out of the gate," Brohm said of Plummer. "You know, first interception, (he) put it where we need to put it and we didn't catch a few breaks early on. It wasn't a good performance by even our best players so it was a lot of pressure on him. But he hung in there. And he'll get better. But we've got to get better around him as well."
