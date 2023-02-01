COLLEGE FOOTBALL: New Albany's Spencer commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE — William “Woo” Spencer is staying home.
The recent New Albany graduate, a standout lineman for the Bulldogs, committed to Louisville on Wednesday.
“For the next three to four years I will be taking my academic and athletic ability to the University of Louisville,” Spencer said in an announcement at Aspirations Gym in Louisville.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Spencer spent his first three years of high school across the river in Louisville before transferring to New Albany.
“It means a lot to stay home,” said Spencer, who was surrounded by his mother, grandmother, cousins and friends as he signed with UofL. “I’ll be around my friends and my family and I get to stay home with my mom, it’s just amazing to stay home.”
Playing on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Bulldogs, Spencer recorded 27 total tackles in seven games in 2022.
A consensus four-star recruit, Spencer is rated as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the state of Indiana and the 44th nationally by 247 Sports.
Spencer picked the Cardinals over Kentucky and Michigan State. He said new Louisville coach Jeff Brohm was a big factor in his decision.
“I really believe that Coach Brohm is really changing the program around and I want to be a part of it,” Spencer said.
The Cardinals went 8-5, and finished third in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference, this past season.
JENNINGS INKS WITH INDY
One of Spencer's teammates also made his college commitment Wednesday, as New Albany senior Elijah Jennings signed with the University of Indianapolis.
The 6-0, 220-pound running back/linebacker had an outstanding final season for the Bulldogs, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and making more than 100 tackles.
On offense, Jennings ran 192 times for 1,011 yards (5.3 per carry and 101.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.
On defense, Jennings recorded 117 total tackles (11.7 per game) with 32 solo stops and 85 assists.