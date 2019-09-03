LOUISVILLE — Louisville put together a promising college football performance against No. 9 Notre Dame on Monday in front of a record crowd of 58,187 at Cardinal Stadium.
The Irish and Cardinals were tied at 14-14 late in the second quarter with Cardinals' quarterback Jawon Pass accounting for both touchdowns via the ground. But Louisville only managed a field goal by Blanton Creque from 46 yards out — coming midway through the fourth quarter — the rest of the way in a 35-17 loss.
First-year Louisville coach Scott Satterfield liked what he saw from Pass and freshman Javian Hawkins, who ran 19 times for 122 yards, on the ground. But Louisville fumbled five times and lost three.
"I think in the running game he did a really good job," Satterfield said of Pass. "That puts pressure on the defense when your kid can run like that. And he had a lot of big runs, couple of touchdowns there. We've got to take care of the football, obviously. On one of them, he got hit kind of from behind. We've got to do a better job of ball security. We're predominantly, 99 percent of the time, catching shotgun snaps, and we fumbled one, an exchange on that. Freak deal. But I think overall, his running game was good."
Pass was just 12 for 27 through the air for 134 yards.
"I think in the passing game, we've obviously got to get better," Satterfield said. "We had a few drops tonight, few errant balls tonight. You add up drops and some of the bad throws, now that's why the completion percentage was off. But our plan tonight was to try to get the ball down to these one-on-one matchups. It was tough. Those guys do a good job of covering. We've got to get free. The receivers have to make plays. Couple times, we had some guys open and we missed the throws. We're going to get better from that. We'll watch it on film. We'll grow from that in the passing game."
Overall, Notre Dame outgained Louisville 425-383.
''I was extremely proud of the way our guys played,'' he said. ''The fight, the energy they had was awesome to see. The one thing coming into this game that we didn't know about was when they faced adversity, how were they going to react to it. And they did a great job.''
Satterfield obviously would have loved to come away with a victory in his first game as Louisville's head coach, but it will be a positive memory, he said.
"It was phenomenal. It was unbelievable. Starting with the Card March, I've never seen anything like that," Satterfield said. "The support of the fans that we've had, really since the whole time that we've gotten here. Our staff and our team and our players, we have felt the support. Our players have felt it. That's really what matters. It's not about the coaches, it's really about these kids. They felt the support of the fans and tonight was unbelievable. That was an incredible atmosphere. It probably doesn't get any better than that right there unless you're in the national championship game. It was incredible. We had all the makings of that. We fed off of that crowd tonight. It was awesome, throughout the whole game. We got to have that continue. We got to have the fans come out Saturday. I know it's a five-day turn around, but our kids deserve it. They deserve these fans to come back out and watch them play. I promise you this, our kids our going to fight their tails off. They're going to work hard to get better, so when we get on the football field, we'll win these games. Everyone can celebrate, these fans and these players."
