The Purdue Boilermakers spent a whole season positioning themselves for this moment.
Keep the Old Oaken Bucket today and they could be playing for a Big Ten title next weekend.
Purdue (7-4, 5-3), thanks to Nebraska's 24-17 win at Iowa on Friday, has a shot at capturing its first West Division crown. But after Indiana (4-7, 2-6) snapped a seven-game losing streak and retook one trophy — the Old Brass Spittoon — last week at Michigan State, the Hoosiers hope to steal a page from the Boilers at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon (Big Ten Network) by playing the role of spoilers.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Adding an “I” or a “P” to the chain attached to the Old Oaken Bucket has provided motivation for virtually every player or coach associated with these programs since the trophy was first handed out in 1925. But this year's rivalry could include higher stakes. An Iowa loss to Nebraska on Friday means Purdue can clinch its first Big Ten West Division title and a date in the conference title game with a win. Strangely, the Boilers, who once took pride in being dubbed “Spoilers," find themselves facing a Hoosiers squad that hopes end this season by thriving in the same role while reclaiming a second straight trophy game victory.
KEY MATCHUP
Purdue WR Charlie Jones vs. Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen. Yes, it's unclear how often these two will meet one-on-one this weekend, but when they do it will be worth watching. Jones has been Aidan O'Connell's favorite target all season and has responded with All-American-caliber stats. Mullen has been one of the Big Ten's top cover cornerbacks for years and will pride himself by winning this matchup whenever it comes.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Purdue: DB Reese Taylor. Nobody understands this rivalry better than the Indianapolis native who spent four seasons on the other side. The former Hoosier has plenty to prove to his old coach and former teammates and the few guys with resumes like Taylor's typically make a big play or two in this game.
Indiana: Shaun Shivers, Josh Henderson and Dexter Williams II. Williams may throw more often than he did in four quarters and double overtime last week (seven attempts). Still, it's clear coach Tom Allen plan to finish this season by relying on the run. Shivers rushed for 115 yards and two TDs last week, Williams added 86 yards and another TD and Henderson has been solid all season.
ACTS & FIGURES
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is 3-1 against Indiana since taking the job before the 2017 season. ... Five of the last seven games in this series have been decided by seven or fewer points. ... Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak with last week's victory at Michigan State. ... O'Connell has 63 career TD passes and is tied for No. 5 in school history with former NFL starter Kyle Orton. ... The last time Indiana captured both trophies in the same season was 2016. ... Allen is the seventh coach in Indiana history to register 30 career wins.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Purdue by 10 1/2
Series record: Purdue leads, 75-42-6.
CARDS, CATS FACE OFF
Kentucky and archrival Louisville meet in the Governor's Cup at 3 p.m. today (SEC Network) in a game that will determine bragging rights in the Bluegrass state.
The host Wildcats (6-5) have stumbled since a 4-0 start with five losses in seven games, including a 16-6 defeat to No. 1 Georgia. On the other hand, Louisville (7-4) has rolled since a 2-3 start with five wins in six games, including last week's win over North Carolina State. Kentucky has won the past three meetings by a 153-44 margin and seeks its first four-game series winning streak since 2007-10.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Louisville has won five of six and seeks its first Governor’s Cup victory over Kentucky since 2017. The Wildcats have dropped their past two and five of seven, including last week’s 16-6 home loss to No. 1 Georgia.
TOP MATCHUP
Louisville’s offense vs. Kentucky’s defense. Whether Malik Cunningham or Brock Domann starts at quarterback, the Cardinals have rolled lately. The mobile Cunningham is questionable with a shoulder injury sustained at Clemson and missed the 25-10 win against North Carolina State. Domann improved to 2-0 as a starter despite passing for just 153 yards. The Cardinals rank 48th in FBS offense at 413.8 points per game but face a Kentucky defense that held No. 1 Georgia to just one touchdown and kept the Wildcats in the game with a goal-line stand.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Louisville: LB Yasir Abdullah. The senior has been an all-around force during the Cardinals’ resurgence from a 2-4 start. He recorded a career-high 2 1/2 sacks against N.C. State and leads the ACC with eight. His nation-leading four forced fumbles — one of which was returned for a clinching touchdown against Pittsburgh — are buttressed by 53 tackles, seven QB hurries and four pass breakups.
Kentucky: RB Chris Rodriguez. The senior managed just 51 yards rushing on 17 carries against Georgia’s stingy defense but still has averaged over 100 per contest since returning from suspension. Rodriguez is 216 yards away from his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Cardinals have won their most games since Scott Satterfield’s first season in 2019 and are bowl eligible for the third time. ... James Turner's four field goals without a miss against the Wolfpack tied a school single-game record. He’s the ACC’s co-specialist of the week. ... Tyler Hudson needs 49 yards to become Louisville’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Tutu Atwell in 2019. ... Kentucky has won the past three meetings by a 153-44 combined margin. ... Coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension that will pay an annual base salary of $8.6 million and keep him with the Wildcats through the 2030 season. ... Kentucky will honor 28 seniors before their home finale. ... The Governor’s Cup is a 33-inch tall, 110-pound trophy made of marble, crystal and brass with a pewter bowl — the latter two featuring a 23-karat gold-plated finish.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Kentucky by 2½.
Series record: Kentucky leads 18-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.