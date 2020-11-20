MINNEAPOLIS — Rondale Moore had 15 catches for 116 yards and ran for a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as host Minnesota edged Purdue 34-31 in a Big Ten game Friday night.
It was the first contest in over a year for Moore, a New Albany native who starred at Trinity High School in Louisville. Following a breakout freshman season with the Boilermakers, he played in only four games last year due to a hamstring injury.
He initially opted out of the 2020 season, but changed his mind once the Big Ten announced that it would play.
Moore’s 8-yard TD run in the first quarter tied it at 7-all. That was the only tie of the game. The Golden Gophers scored late in the opening period to go up 14-7 before increasing their lead to 21-10 by halftime.
CARDS BLANK ORANGE
LOUISVILLE — Malik Cunningham threw for 219 yards and a touchdown while also running for another score to lead Louisville to a 30-0 victory over visiting Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
