Sean East will be eligible to play immediately at Bradley University.
The former New Albany High School standout was granted a waiver by the NCAA this week and will be eligible to play for the Braves during the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, the school announced Tuesday.
“We’re excited that Sean has had his waiver approved,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said in a release. “He is a young man with very good Atlantic-10 experience and will be a valuable part of our program this season.”
The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 assists (which ranked 57th in Division I and was the fourth-best by a frosh) and 2.5 rebounds per game while recording a team-best 34 steals as a freshman at Massachusetts this past season. However, East announced he was transferring in late March shortly after Wichita State transfer Noah Fernandes, a point guard, committed to the Minutemen.
East, who was named one of the top 50 undergraduate transfers in the nation by ESPN, announced he was Bradley-bound in April.
East, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, joins a team that went 23-11 last season and won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament for the second straight year.
MOORE, ATWELL NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN TEAM
Purdue junior wide receiver Rondale Moore and Louisville junior wide receiver/kick returner Tutu Atwell have been named second-team preseason college football All-Americans by Phil Steele, it was announced Wednesday.
The 5-9, 180-pound Moore won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player and was a consensus All-American in 2018 as a true freshman. He’s coming off a sophomore season that was shortened by injury. Moore recorded 29 receptions for 387 yards and two touchdowns in only four games for the Boilermakers in 2019.
The New Albany native, who was a teammate of East and Romeo Langford on the Bulldogs’ 2016 Class 4A state championship boys’ basketball team, was previously named a second-team preseason All-American by the Sporting News.
A native of Miami, Fla., the 5-9 Atwell led the Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards and set the school’s single-season mark with 1,276 yards and equaled a school record with 12 touchdown receptions last season. He also knotted the school record with seven 100-yard receiving games, led the nation with four receptions of 70 or more yards and closed the season with a career-high nine receptions for 147 yards in the 2019 Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State.
He was also named to the Sporting News’ 2020 Preseason All-America second team in June.
HAWKINS, SCOTT NAMED TO DOAK WALKER WATCH LIST
Louisville redshirt sophomore Javian Hawkins and Indiana junior Stevie Scott III were named preseason candidates for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.
The 5-9, 196-pound Hawkins is coming off a breakout 2019 season in which he was named a Freshman All-American and a second team All-ACC honoree. He finished seventh nationally in rushing with 1,520 yards and nine touchdowns in helping the Cardinals to an 8-5 record.
The Titusville, Fla. native set the school record for most rushing yards by a running back, breaking Howard Stevens’ previous mark of 1,429 yards set in 1971. It was the third-most yards in a season at Louisville, behind quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 1,601 yards in 2017 and 1,571 in 2016.
Hawkins finished third in the league in rushing and tied for the league lead with eight 100-yard rushing games – the most in school history by a running back and second behind Jackson’s program record of 10.
The 6-2, 231-pound Scott was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year after finishing fourth in the league in rushing yards per game (76.8), fifth in carries (178), tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (10), tied for sixth in total TDs (11) and 10th in the all-purpose yardage per game (96) despite missing the final two games due to injury.
Scott enters 2020 needing 18 yards to become the 14th Hoosier to reach 2,000 rushing yards. He shares eighth in program history with 20 rushing touchdowns, is tied for 10th with nine 100-yard games and shares 11th with 22 total TDs (20 rushing, two receiving).
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
