Nick Walker has decided where he will continue his college basketball career.
The former Henryville standout, who recently finished his sophomore season at Olney (Ill.) Central College, will join NCAA Division II Tiffin University for his final two years. Walker announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday.
“Thank you to the man above for blessing me to be in this position that im [sic] in and thank you to everyone who has been apart of the journey,” Walker wrote. “Blessed to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Tiffin University.”
The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 23 minutes per game for the Blue Knights, who went 24-7 this past season. Walker, who started 18 of 31 games for Olney, shot 42.8 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from 3-point range, and 83.3 from the free throw line.
Tiffin is coming off an 8-20 season.
GRENADIERS LAND 3 COMMITS
IU Southeast recently received commitments from Kaylee Newsom, Emilee Organ and Hannah Miller for next season.
The 5-foot-5 Newsom, a Louisville native and Eastern High School senior, is a defensive specialist.
“I was impressed with Kaylee when I first saw her at a 15s tryout,” IUS head coach Eric Brian said. “[She has a] great attitude and work ethic, as well as good control of her body and platform. She can truly excel as a defensive player.”
Newsom finished this past season with a team-high 356 digs for the Eagles en route to being named the team’s Senior MVP.
“IU Southeast was the only place that felt like home,” said Newsom, who plans to major in special education. “My heart felt led there.”
The 5-10 Organ is a Freelandville native and North Knox senior.
“Emilee is a solid hitter with a great all-around skillset,” Brian said. “She’s capable of playing anywhere on the court. She can do anything she puts her mind to.”
Organ was an All Blue-Chip Conference as well as an all-district and all-area honoree. An outstanding student, Organ is the salutatorian for her class and was an Academic All-State selection by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association and a National Honor Society inductee as well.
“IU Southeast is a great school that is close to my family,” said Organ, who plans to major in elementary education. “They have a good volleyball program and small classes.”
The 5-9 senior Miller, a Bloomington, Ind. native and Bloomington South senior, will fill a role as an outside hitter for the Grenadiers.
“Hannah is very athletic hitter who moves and jumps well,” Brian said. “She’s very capable in the back row too with experience as a libero. She also has a ‘team first’ attitude that is hard to find.”
Miller was a team captain for the Panthers in 2019. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was an IHSVCA Academic All-State selection.
“I chose IU Southeast because I have always wanted to go to an IU school,” Miller said. “I really like the volleyball program and the girls on the team.”
Those three are part of a seven-member recruiting class for the Grenadiers, who are set to lose just one starter from last year’s team that finished 24-7 and went 13-3 in River States Conference play. Among the returnees are three All-RSC first-team honorees: Alexis Bassett, Kenna Burman and Hannah Sipe.
