NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast picked up where it left off Wednesday.
The Grenadiers, who ended the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 19-2-1 record and riding a 12-game winning streak, swept a doubleheader from host Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College in their season-opening contests.
It was the beginning of what ninth-year head coach Joe Witten hopes will be a prosperous season for his team, which remains mostly intact from 2020.
“I’d be surprised if they don’t have a season to remember because they have the tools; they have everything it takes,” said Witten, whose squad returns all nine starters and its top two starting pitchers from last year. “I wouldn’t trade them for anyone else.”
Although IUS was rated No. 24 in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ preseason Top 25, Witten puts more stock into his team’s performance at the end of the year rather than the beginning.
“I don’t really judge their success on wins and losses. It’s just how they grow and get better,” said Witten, whose team is scheduled to play its home opener at 1 p.m. Friday against Grace. “We’re trying to get better and win that last game of the year, as opposed to winning at the beginning.”
In recent years, IUS has done its best work in the River States Conference, finishing in the top three of the league and qualifying for the national tournament in every year of Witten’s tenure. Last season, however, ended before the Grenadiers ever got a chance to get that far due to the pandemic.
“I think it lit a fire under us,” sophomore infielder, and Jeffersonville graduate, Lindsey Nelson said. “We didn’t really get to show off everything we had last year.”
IU Southeast has won three regular-season RSC titles and three RSC tournament titles in the last seven years. During that time, Witten has built a system that he believes can nearly run itself.
“Just let the players believe in the system,” he said. “They can coach themselves at this point, because they’ve been here long enough to understand the details and how important the small things are.”
The program perennially has a strong Kentuckiana footprint, and this season is no different. Seven of the program’s 22 players are from New Albany and its surrounding cities. All but two players came to IUS from either Louisville or the state of Indiana.
“You want to put the best product out there, and there’s so much talent in the area. But there’s also so much talent in the state and really across the country,” Witten said. “It’s just getting them to this really nice university that’s sometimes forgotten about in some parts of the state.”
Back to lead the way are junior infielder Maggie Lubbehusen from Terre Haute and Nelson. Those two batted .404 and .395, respectively. Other key returnees include junior catcher/outfielder Ashtyn Sharp (.389, 15 RBIs); freshman catcher/first baseman Dallas Henderson (.368, 10 RBIs) from Floyd Central; junior shortstop Kaitlyn Flowers (.349); freshman third baseman Ellie Jackman (.341, 13 RBIs); junior first baseman/outfielder Kelsey Warman (.340, 3 home runs, 14 RBIs); junior outfielder Maddie Probus (.317, 15 runs scored); freshman right-handed pitcher Brooklyn Gibbs (9-0, one save, 1.73 earned-run average) and junior right-handed pitcher Hannah Ogg (7-1, one save, 1.46 ERA).
Witten complimented the maturity of his local players, something Probus, a Floyd Central grad, said was a product of her time with the Highlanders.
“Their softball program took a lot of pride in what they did,” she said. “We went (to practice) with a purpose and got better every day. They taught us a lot of respect and manners in how you hold yourself.”
Despite the Grenadiers’ recent success, Rio Grande (Ohio) has captured the RSC regular-season title in four consecutive seasons. IUS is scheduled to visit the Red Storm for a doubleheader on April 24. The two-game series could potentially determine this year’s league champion.
“You’ve got to play a good game (against Rio Grande),” Witten said. “They’re well-coached and they have great athletes. (I think) we’re ready for the challenge.”
The RSC created East and West divisions this season to allow teams more opportunities to play closer to home. In the past, each team played 18 conference games. This season, though, that total will be upped to 26. Programs will play members of their subdivisions four times and members of the other subdivision twice. IUS is scheduled to begin league play March 30, when it hosts Brescia (Ky.) in a doubleheader.
One early-season goal for the Grenadiers, Witten said, is to get their younger players acclimated to the grind of playing collegiately.
“College softball is a little different than a lot of the travel summer leagues, (young players) aren’t used to playing eight or 10 games in a four- or five-day span,” Witten said. “But I think the leadership is great and the younger players are going to be ready.”
With a conference schedule that is eight games longer than previous years, and filled with doubleheaders, Witten believes his team’s depth can make a difference down the stretch.
“(Depth) is our strength,” he said. “We don’t play the same nine all the time. The matchups can be different, and our best players sometimes need a day off just to feel better.”
Witten said his team excels in all aspects of the game but that the most important factor this season is his players’ passion for one another.
“They really care about each and every one of them. I think that goes a long way in a lot of things in life,” Witten said.
Meanwhile the Grenadiers hope they go a long way this season. When asked about the goal for 2021, Probus and Nelson were both in agreeance.
“Championships,” they said.
